How to Transfer a Domain Name

When transferring a domain registration from one Registrar to another, there are specific steps you will need to take to prepare your domain. It’s easy to transfer a domain name, and below you can find the instructions on how to do it. Please note that ccTLD requirements may vary, (for example . UK and . ES)

A domain transfer is a process of switching your domain name from one registrar to another. To be eligible for a transfer, you must have been with your current registrar for at least 60 days, since ICANN enforces a 60-day Change of Registrant lock.

If your domain is unlocked and you have everything you need to get started, please log in to your account and click the banner below. Alternatively, if you need further instructions on the transfer process, please continue reading this article.

Update your contact information.

Both the registrar you’re leaving and your new DNS registry provider will need to contact you during the transfer process. As a result, your contact information must be up to date.

Log in to your current registrar’s control panel and check your account details. Make sure your name, phone number, and physical address are all correct — any missing information could cause the transfer to take longer or be rejected.

Unlock your domain.

Look for the “unlock domain” option in your registrar’s control panel. Every provider is different, but you’ll often find it under the “Domain” or “Security” section of the main account screen.

Domains are locked by default to prevent accidental changes or deletion. You may be able to unlock your domain with a single click, or you may need to request manual unlocking from your registrar directly.

Once your domain is unlocked, you’re able to transfer the name to another registrar.

Request an authorization code.

To transfer your domain, you’ll need an authorization code (also called an Auth-Code, Auth-Info Code, or AuthInfo Code). This code is there to protect your domain from being transferred by an unauthorized party.

Additionally, this code serves as the bridge between your old registrar and your new provider and must be supplied within five days of your request, typically by email. Some registrars permit auto-generation of codes directly from their control panels.

Initiate and Verify a Domain Name Transfer

Log into the new registrar that will soon host your domain name. Many web hosts have a dedicated section for handling domain-related matters.

Look for an option that lets you type in the domain name that’s to be moved and the authorization code that you acquired using the previous step. Click the Transfer icon.

After you initiate a domain name transfer, you should receive an email with the details of the exchange. Give the information a once-over.

If all is as it should be, click the included confirmation link and agree to the transfer terms. Be aware that once you verify the domain transfer, you won’t be able to transfer it again for 60 days.

Pay Up

Depending on the web host, you may need to pay a transfer fee. In addition, you will likely need to renew your domain name with the new domain host. Google Domains, for example, doesn’t charge a transfer fee, but it requires you to sign up for an additional year of registration.

Finalize the domain transfer.

Once the domain is released by your original provider, your new registrar will need time to configure your domain and servers. This typically takes anywhere from a few days to a week. During this time, your website should remain accessible from your previous registrar.