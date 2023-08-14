How to Translate YouTube Videos into Other Languages in 2023

Communication is the key when we use video as a content creation mode for platforms like YouTube. If you don’t communicate in the best possible manner, your message is not conveyed to the audience correctly. For instance, you might be making videos in your local language, which restricts you from reaching a global audience due to a lack of English expertise.

No need to worry, as you can easily use an online video translator to translate your YouTube videos into other languages. This guide will discuss how you can translate YouTube videos online from one language to another, along with the steps, benefits, and other methods.

Part 1. Benefits of translating YouTube videos

Translating your YouTube videos comes with several benefits, whether you are a content creator or using video as a mode of marketing. Some of the best benefits of translating your videos include:

1. Better audience reach

The best benefit of translating your YouTube videos to the right language is reaching a wider audience. Say that you are not targeting only your local audience, but you also want to target an audience from some other countries. Using a video editor free online to translate your videos will make it easy to reach a better audience.

2. Global Marketing

English has become a global language that almost every country in the world understands. It means that if you create content in the English language, your content can perform in global competition. However, learning English is not easy for everyone. That’s where video editor online free can help you easily reach global marketing competition.

3. Better SEO results

These days search engine results are based on different results, and content gets ranked as per the phrases and target keywords. When you use the right keywords in your content with the right language, those algorithms will improve your SEO scores. That’s how your discoverability in multiple regions worldwide will increase with translation.

4. Improved engagement with relevance

Using a free online video editor and translating your videos into the right language allows you to enjoy better engagement. Viewers’ engagement with the video increases When they find content in the languages they understand. Similarly, if they find the video in their native language, their cultural relevance will improve. Hence, you can resonate with a diverse audience without creating the same content again.

5. Improved brand credibility

Offering content tailored for a specific group of people improves your brand’s credibility. It is because your brand’s commitment towards their ethnicity will increase, and it gives a competitive edge in marketing thanks to online video translation tools.

Part 2. How to translate YouTube videos into another language

Translating YouTube videos into other languages is easy using online video translator tools. HitPaw Online AI Video Translator is your best choice for translating videos due to its amazing feature list and easy conversion process. Below are the steps you need to follow to translate your YouTube videos effortlessly:

To translate video online, open the HitPaw Online AI Video Translator website and paste the YouTube video link. You can also upload videos from your offline storage. Select the target language and other technicalities for the translation and finish by clicking translate. Now you can preview the video after translation and download it to your offline storage.

HitPaw has many amazing features that make the procedure easy and effective. Here is a list of its top features that you can benefit from:

1. AI-powered online translation

HitPaw video translator online is backed with Artificial Intelligence. It does not require you to manually translate the whole video. Instead, you upload the content, and it gets automatically translated into the language of your choice. It allows this AI-powered translation in multiple languages making the process extremely easy for you.

2. Speech-to-Text and Text to Speech

HitPaw’s free online video translator works as your text-to-speech and speech-to-text converter. You can transcribe audio in multiple languages both ways with high accuracy. Moreover, you get to choose between male and female voices. When using HitPaw, your audio gets translated in a natural tone and fluent language and feels realistic. All this while not needing any manual editing from you.

3. Voice Cloning

With HitPaw video translator online free, you don’t need to worry about the voice at the back of the video. If you want your voice to be there but can’t fluently speak the language, this AI tool will take care of everything. It will take your voice and generate the whole content with your voice while keeping things natural.

4. Voice Changer

Sometimes you want to speak for yourself but don’t want to reveal your voice identity. HitPaw video translator online takes care of that as well. You can create the whole video with your voice and use HitPaw to translate the video online. This process will keep your content but change the voice to hide your vocal identity.

5. Lip sync

The AI-powered HitPaw video translator online is powerful enough to manage lip sync in the video while you translate it into a different language. In this way, even when the voice behind the video changes, the person speaking at the front will move their lips per the language and content. In this way, everything will feel very realistic.

6. Auto Subtitle Generation

Now there is no need to manually generate subtitles for your video since HitPaw can handle that. As you translate video online, you can choose to automatically generate subtitles for your video. Within a few clicks, your videos will be translated, and so will the subtitles. Hence, your video will be ready for uploading on YouTube with subtitles.

Part 3. Another method of video translation

There are some other methods of translating videos as well. Below are the details about the top 3 other methods of translating videos

1. Subtitling

Subtitling is a way of translating a video where you don’t change the voice in the video. Instead, you create subtitles in the language of your choice. Hence, when someone cannot understand the language, they may read the subtitles to understand the content of the video.

2. Transcription

With transcription, you convert everything vocal present in the video into text. Everything audible, including dialogues, background sound, etc., is presented in the form of text, and actual video language does not get translated to the language of your choice.

3. Video Editing

Video editing is a way of translating where you take a video, remove its original audio and replace it with the audio file of your choice. Although it helps translate the video, this process is time-consuming and requires technical expertise to get reliable results.

Conclusion

When you create videos for posting online, you must create them in the language that helps you reach a huge audience. If you are not making videos in the right language, like English or your target language, your videos will not get global penetration. That is why using a free online video translator is very important when you can’t learn every other language. HitPaw Online AI Video Translator makes things extremely easy for you. It is much more than a free video editor online since you can translate videos and do other things.

