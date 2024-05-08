Social media platforms are still developing in 2024, bringing new features and technology to users. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into these platforms, which permits tailored experiences and content recommendations, is one noteworthy advancement. Facebook has led the way in integrating AI into social media and is currently a part of Meta Platforms, Inc. However, for a variety of reasons, including privacy concerns or a desire to have more direct control over their online experience, some users may decide to restrict or disable AI functions. Here’s how to disable Facebook Meta AI if you’re one of those users.

KEYPOINT:

Press the “Ask Meta AI” arrow.

Press the information button.

Press the Mute button.

Select “Until I make changes to it”.

Why Would You Turn Off Meta AI?

It’s important to know why you would wish to disable Facebook’s artificial intelligence before proceeding with the instructions. These are a few typical causes:

Privacy Concerns: In order to customise your feed and advertisements, AI systems gather data. It’s possible that some consumers would rather not have AI systems analyse their data.

Algorithmic Bubble: AI systems have the potential to isolate you from a variety of perspectives, producing an echo chamber effect.

Decreased Distraction: AI-powered suggestions may cause users to linger on the site longer than they had planned.

Algorithmic Bias: When AI systems are taught on data that contains prejudices, they may reinforce such biases.

How to Disable Facebook’s Meta AI

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has acknowledged the value of giving users choice over AI functions. Here’s how to disable Facebook’s Meta AI:

Step 1: Go to Facebook Settings.

Launch Facebook: Using the device of your choice. Log into your Facebook account. Go to Settings by clicking on it. On the Facebook interface, click the menu symbol (three horizontal lines) in the upper right corner. After swiping down, choose “Settings & Privacy.”

Select Preferences: Click on “Settings & Privacy,” then “Settings.”

Step 2: Turn Off AI Functions

Privacy Settings: Locate and select “Privacy Settings.” from the Settings menu.

Preferences for ads: Find “Ad Preferences” in Privacy Settings and click on it.

AI Settings: There is a section on AI and data usage under Ad Preferences. Select “AI Settings” or a comparable menu item.

Disable AI: You should be able to manage AI-generated content recommendations, friend recommendations, and personalised advertisements. If you wish to disable any AI features, turn the corresponding switches off.

Step 3: Examine Extra Configurations

Interests and Activities: While you’re in the Ad Preferences area, evaluate your interests and activities. If there are any interests you would like Facebook to not use for ad targeting, you might choose to eliminate them.

Configuring Data: Furthermore, explore other sections of your Facebook settings related to data usage and privacy. You can adjust settings for data collection, ad preferences, and more to further customize your experience.

Step 4: Keep an Eye on Your Preferences Occasionally

The settings and UI of Facebook may evolve over time. Develop the practice of checking your privacy and AI settings on a regular basis to make sure they still represent your preferences.

In summary

Users on Facebook may have greater influence over their online privacy and experience if they disable Meta AI. You can adjust Facebook to better fit your preferences by following these steps. Recall that although turning off AI features can result in fewer tailored suggestions, doing so also helps safeguard your privacy and gives you more choice over the material you view. You can maximise your online interactions by being aware of your privacy settings as social media sites continue to change.