‘Find my iPhone’ helps a lot especially if you have more than one Apple device linked to each other. But what if you want to pause your location, there is also a way. In this guide, we will discuss how one can pause their location on ‘Find my iPhone’ and how does it work in either case. We will also see if there are any alternative options to this case. Let us begin and look deeper!

How does ‘Find my iPhone’ work?

Find My iPhone is an app and a service that helps you to track the location of your lost Apple devices on a map, play a sound on them if they’re nearby, lock them, and even erase them remotely. Find My iPhone, now simply called Find My, works through a combination of hardware and software features integrated into your Apple devices. When “Find My” is enabled, your device periodically sends its location data to Apple’s servers. This happens in the background, and it uses a combination of GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular data to determine its location. So, it is basically an easier way to track down your devices or to know about their location when they are lost.

How to turn off the location on ‘Find my iPhone’?

If you want to turn off the location option on ‘Find my iPhone’, then these are the steps you need –

Open the ‘Find My’ App on your phone and then visit the ‘Me’ tab.

Here you will see the tab of ‘Share my location’. Turn it off by clicking on it.

Also, if you want the location to be stopped sharing with a specific person, then you can also choose their name in the tab that opens and finally turn off the location from there.

And that is just how you can turn off the location on your ‘Find My’ application and your location will not be shared.

Can I turn off the location from the system?

Yes, you can also use the device’s system to turn off the location reading and intimation and this can be done simply. Let us have a deeper look and see how this works –

Open ‘Settings’ on your phone and then ‘Privacy and Security’ and ‘Location Services’.

Here the toggle can be turned off to turn off the location services.

Remember that this will stop the location thing for all the applications and not just ‘Find My’. So, if you are doing that, make sure you are not at risk or using the location sharing with someone for an important task.

Pro Tips

Now besides this classical way of turning off the location, there are still methods that can help you. Have a look –

Switch on the ‘Airplane Mode’ on your device to disconnect all sorts of data and connections.

Don’t add the devices you don’t want to track on the app to avoid a bustling area there!

This will help you focus on the applications and devices that are of more importance, and you will also be managing the privacy of your accounts and devices on your own.