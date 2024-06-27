Pinterest is a well-liked site where people can find and share ideas on anything from DIY projects and recipes to fashion advice and trip inspiration. You can control your interactions and experience on Pinterest by blocking users, but occasionally you may want to unblock them. This is a thorough how-to for unblocking users on Pinterest in 2024.

KEYPOINTS:

Click on the person’s profile that you want to unblock.

Toggle between “Follow” and “Unblock.”

How to Unblock Someone on Pinterest

Open the Pinterest website or app : Open the Pinterest app on your smartphone or sign in to your account on the Pinterest website. Get into your profile:

Tap on your profile image in the lower-right area of the mobile app.

Click on your profile photo on the website, located in the upper-right area of the screen.

Go to Settings by clicking on it:

Click the three dots (menu) in the upper-right corner of the mobile app, then choose “Settings.”

Click the drop-down arrow in the upper-right corner of the website, near to your profile photo, and choose “Settings.”

Locate Blocked Users:

Scroll down the Settings menu and choose “Privacy and Data.”

Locate and touch or click the “Blocked accounts” area to see the list of people you have blocked.

Unblock the User:

Find the individual you wish to unblock by looking through the list of blocked users.

To access the user’s profile on the mobile app, tap on their name. Then, tap the three dots in the upper-right corner of the screen and choose “Unblock.”

Click the user’s name to access their profile on the website. Then, click the three dots (additional choices) in the upper-right corner and choose “Unblock.”

Verify Unblocking : There will be a prompt for confirmation. Verify your desire to unblock the user by clicking or pressing “Unblock.”

Extra Advice

Look for the User : If the person isn’t on your blocked list, you can also look up their profile straight away. Once you’ve found their profile, unblock them by following the instructions.

: If the person isn’t on your blocked list, you can also look up their profile straight away. Once you’ve found their profile, unblock them by following the instructions. Refresh Your Feed : To view fresh content from the person you’ve unblocked, you might want to do a feed refresh on Pinterest after unblocking them.

: To view fresh content from the person you’ve unblocked, you might want to do a feed refresh on Pinterest after unblocking them. Control Interactions : You can restore someone’s ability to interact with your pins and boards by unblocking them. Rather than blocking and unblocking users, think about modifying your privacy settings if you only want to restrict specific interactions.

In summary

It’s simple to unblock someone on Pinterest, whether you’re using the website or the mobile app. You may simply manage your interactions and keep up a great experience on the site by following the above-described procedures. Always make sure your privacy settings reflect your preferences by periodically reviewing them. Keeping up with the most recent changes to Pinterest can help you take full advantage of its capabilities as it continues to develop. Have fun pinning!