Discord is a well-liked community and gaming platform with a number of features for interaction and communication. On Discord, you might need to unfriend someone at some point, though. Here’s a revised guide on how to unfriend someone on Discord in 2024, whether it’s for personal reasons or to clear up your friends list.

KEYPOINTS:

Step 1: Click “All” at the top of the screen in the Discord app while seeing your “Friends” screen.

Step 2: To remove a friend, click the three-dot icon to the right of the buddy.

Step 3: Select “Remove Friend” from the window that pops up.

Detailed Instructions for Unfriending Someone on Discord Launch Discord

Open the web version of Discord in your browser or launch the app on your mobile device. Open Your Friends List by navigating : Select the “Friends” tab located on the left side of the screen. Your friends list will appear as a result. Locate the Friend You Wish to Block : To find the friend you want to unfriend, either use the search bar at the top of the list or scroll through your list. Press and Hold the Friend’s Name:

Right-click the friend’s name on the desktop. Context menu will appear as a result.

When using a mobile device, long press the friend’s name to open the context menu.

Click on “Remove Friend” : Pick the “Remove Friend” option from the context menu. There can be a prompt for confirmation. Verify the Action : Verify that you really do wish to take this person off of your list of friends. Upon confirmation, the individual will be removed from your list of friends and you won’t be able to message them directly till you add them again.

Extra Things to Think About

Blocking vs. Unfriending : You can also think about banning someone if you want to stop them from messaging you or seeing your online status. This option provides a more thorough method of breaking up contact and is also accessible through the context menu. Configuring Privacy : To manage who can send you friend requests or direct messages, see your privacy settings. To modify these settings, navigate to User Settings > Privacy & Safety. Actions specific to a server : You will still be able to view the person you unfriended’s communications on any shared servers. You can either quit the server entirely or mute them in order to stop viewing their messages.

Advice for Maintaining Your Friends

Regular Maintenance : To maintain your friends list organised and pertinent to your current contacts and interests, review it sometimes. Personalised Tags : To help you recall why you added friends or what interests you have in common, use personalised tags or notes. Exchange Servers : To find out if you still have something in common with some of your pals, check mutual servers. This will assist you in determining whether or not to add them to your list.

In summary

Discord makes it simple to unfriend someone, but before doing so, you should consider the ramifications and, if necessary, look into other tools like blocking. You can keep your Discord experience orderly and pleasant by properly maintaining your friends list.