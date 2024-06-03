Famous characters from numerous properties have been added to MultiVersus, the crossover fighting game created by Player First Games and released by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Agent Smith from the Matrix series is one of the most intriguing additions to the game in 2024. Many gamers are eager to unlock and master Agent Smith, a tough character known for his trademark sunglasses, perfect suit, and catchphrases. This is a detailed walkthrough for the most recent 2024 update on how to unlock Agent Smith in MultiVersus.

Virtual Money in-game

Using the in-game money, you can unlock Agent Smith. Gold Coins and Gleamium are the two main forms of in-game money available in MultiVersus.

Gold coins can be obtained by playing the game frequently, finishing daily and weekly tasks, and taking part in events. Gleamium

Real money can be used to purchase this premium currency.

You can use 700 Gleamium or 2,000 Gold Coins to unlock Agent Smith. The following is how you can get these currencies:

Fulfil assignments: To ensure a consistent supply of Gold Coins, make sure to frequently check and finish the daily and weekly assignments.

Take Part in Events: Take part in time-limited events to get extra gold coins and other goodies.

Get Gleamium: You can purchase Gleamium straight from the in-game store if you’d rather go through a quicker process.

Battle Pass

The current season’s Battle Pass also offers Agent Smith as a reward. The Battle Pass premium edition, which costs about 950 Gleamium, is required of the players. After obtaining the Battle Pass, level up by finishing several tasks and objectives to unlock Agent Smith at Tier 30.

Unique Occurrences and Difficulties

Players can unlock new characters through special events and challenges that MultiVersus occasionally hosts. Watch the official MultiVersus social media platforms and in-game announcements for details on any upcoming events that may feature Agent Smith as a prize.

Character Difficulties

Character Trials is a new feature included in the 2024 update. This lets players choose whether to unlock new characters permanently or just give them a try for a set period of time, including Agent Smith. To take part in these trials, go to the character trial menu and choose Agent Smith. These trials run for one week every month. If you had fun playing as him, you can choose to use Gleamium or Gold Coins to unlock him after you’ve had a chance to play with him.

Promotions and Bundles

Occasionally, MultiVersus releases promotional packages featuring new characters and additional in-game stuff like banners, taunts, and skins. If these bundles are offered, they might be an affordable option to get Agent Smith. Examine the in-game shop and any available deals.

Community Difficulties

In the game’s community challenges, players collaborate to accomplish predetermined objectives. Players that successfully complete these tasks are frequently rewarded with in-game goods and, on rare occasions, new characters. Another approach to become Agent Smith is to take part in and contribute to these tasks.

Advice on Becoming an Agent Smith Expert

It’s time to learn Agent Smith’s techniques and incorporate him into your battle plan after you’ve unlocked him. Here are some pointers to get you going:

Recognise His Moveset : Take some time to become acquainted with Agent Smith’s special skills and combinations by playing through the training mode. His trademark actions from the Matrix trilogy, such as his superhuman strength and speed, served as inspiration.

: Take some time to become acquainted with Agent Smith’s special skills and combinations by playing through the training mode. His trademark actions from the Matrix trilogy, such as his superhuman strength and speed, served as inspiration. Make Use of His Special Skills : Agent Smith has special skills that can offer you a big advantage in combat, like the “Bullet Dodge” and “Replication,” which allow him to make clones of himself. Discover when and how to make the most use of these skills.

: Agent Smith has special skills that can offer you a big advantage in combat, like the “Bullet Dodge” and “Replication,” which allow him to make clones of himself. Discover when and how to make the most use of these skills. In team confrontations, Agent Smith should be paired with characters who enhance his combat style. Characters with strong defensive abilities can provide cover while you go on the offensive.

Stay Updated : Keep up with patches and updates from Player First Games. Character abilities and stats can change with updates, so staying informed will help you adapt your strategy.

Unlocking Agent Smith in MultiVersus adds a new dimension to your gameplay with his unique skills and moveset. Whether you choose to earn him through gameplay or purchase him directly, mastering Agent Smith will provide you with a powerful and iconic character to enhance your MultiVersus experience. Enjoy the game and may you dominate the multiverse!