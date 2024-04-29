Nintendo’s well-known multiplayer party game, Super Mario Party, has delighted gamers for years with its vibrant characters and interesting minigames. Unlocking new characters to play with is one of the game’s fascinating features; it adds diversity and pleasure to your party sessions. Character unlocking may be a satisfying experience, regardless of your level of Mario Party experience. As of 2024, this is how to unlock characters in Super Mario Party on the Nintendo Switch.

Press Start in Main Party Mode

Playing the Main Party Mode of the game is the main way to unlock characters in Super Mario Party. This mode will throw you against a variety of obstacles, minigames, and boss fights. By accomplishing particular goals and hitting particular benchmarks, you’ll unlock new characters along the way.

Finish the Challenge Road

Super Mario Party has a mode called Challenge Road that offers a number of minigames and challenges. You can get new characters as well as other rewards by finishing these tasks. To unlock every character available, keep going through the Challenge Road and try to finish as many of the challenges as you can.

Clearly Narrated Mode

In addition, Super Mario Party has a Story Mode that lets you progress through a number of boards and minigames while telling a story. You can unlock more characters by finishing the Story Mode. While taking part in a distinctive single-player adventure, this mode can be a fun method to unlock characters.

Hit Record Highs in Mini-Games

High scores in specific minigames can be used to unlock particular characters in Super Mario Party. Continue to play the minigames and strive for great performance in order to unlock these characters. Character unlocking by this method will require practice and mastery of the minigames.

Make use of Amiibo

Characters in Super Mario Party can be unlocked using compatible Amiibo figures. While playing the game, all you have to do is tap the Amiibo to your Nintendo Switch console to gain additional benefits, which include new characters. Make sure to verify whether Amiibo figures are compatible with Super Mario Party as not all of them are.

Make Use of In-Game Cash

You can acquire in-game money in Super Mario Party by engaging in a variety of games including completing challenges. You can use this currency to purchase items and unlock new content, including characters. Keep earning coins and spend them wisely to unlock characters faster.

Take Part in Exclusive Events

Nintendo periodically holds exclusive Super Mario Party events with time-limited challenges and prizes. Participate in these events to uncover bonus content or exclusive characters, so keep an eye out for them. These occasions may present a special chance for you to add more characters to your roster.

Upgrade the Software

Through game upgrades, new characters are occasionally added to Super Mario Party. Download and install any available updates from the Nintendo eShop to ensure your game is up to date. It’s important to stay updated because these upgrades could bring new characters or unlock techniques.

In summary

Character unlocking in Super Mario Party encourages players to try out new challenges and game types by adding excitement and variety to the experience. If you’re playing alone yourself, or with friends, the journey to unlock all characters can be both challenging and rewarding. By following these methods and putting your Mario Party skills to the test, you’ll soon have a diverse cast of characters to enjoy in the ultimate party experience. So, gather your friends, power up your Nintendo Switch, and let the party begin!