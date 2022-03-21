How to unlock donkey kong in mario party

Nintendo published Super Mario Party, a Nintendo Switch party game developed by Ncube. This game was dubbed a “full refresh” of the Mario Party franchise, as it brought back and revived gameplay elements from previous instalments while also introducing new ones. It was released worldwide on October 5, 2018, and 1.5 million copies had been sold by the end of the month. As of July 2021, the game had sold over 15.72 million copies worldwide, making it one of the top ten best-selling games on the system. A follow-up game for the Nintendo Switch, Mario Party Superstars, will be released in 2021.

Super Mario Party, for the first time in over a decade, returns to the original turn-based Mario Party gameplay style, which has been absent from home console entries since Mario Party 8. Each player will need a single Joy-Con controller, with additional controllers required for multiplayer.

Without a doubt, Super Mario Party is one of the best multiplayer games on the Nintendo Switch. With 84 total minigames, 20 playable characters, multiple game modes, and four unique boards, Super Mario Group may be the best Nintendo Switch game for keeping a party entertained. To see the ending cinematic and complete the game properly, you’ll need to unlock additional characters, game types, and boards.

Super Mario Party comes with 20 minigames, four characters, five gems, and a single locked board when you first start it up. Although this Mario game has a lot of unlockables, you don’t have to do anything special to get them all. Most of the time, simply playing the game is enough if you know where to look.

Pom Pom, Diddy Kong, Donkey Kong, and Dry Bones are four secret characters who are initially unavailable to play. Here’s how you can unlock them:

Pom Pom: appears at the Party Plaza after completing the Salty Sea portion (world 5) of Challenge Road. To unlock Pom Pom, however, you must first complete all of the minigames.

Diddy Kong: Similar to Pom Pom, you must complete the Chestnut Forest portion of Challenge Road (world 2) to unlock Diddy Kong.

Donkey Kong: Unlock Donkey Kong by playing River Survival three times. Each time, choose a different path. You’ll notice DK in the crowd as you approach the finish line for the third time.

Dry Bones: Dry Bone is an odd character, to say the least. There don’t appear to be any specific requirements for unlocking the skeleton Koopa. Dry Bones appears in Party Plaza after a short while of playing. He’ll be fine.