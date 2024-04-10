You can’t purchase some eggs by the dozen. One of the most elusive things in Sol’s RNG is the Lock Egg, which you can only obtain by first unlocking the altar. To do this, you’ll need an extremely rare aura, some magic Roblox words, and a treacherous cave expedition. “Open Sesame” won’t be of any use. Snaring a Huge Pet in Pet Simulator 99 is easier than getting your hands on the Lock Egg, but it’s still possible. All you have to do is bring good fortune and a magical touch to the altar. This is the guide to opening the altar in Roblox Sol’s RNG.

Sol’s RNG Guide to Altar Quest, and Lock Eggs

The Alter is a component of a brand-new questline that Sols RNG implemented in Era 6. You have to start this Easter event by having a conversation with the Lime NPC, who is seated on a bench directly behind the spawn platform. She’ll start by telling you about a little egg hunt in which you have to locate fifteen eggs. You’ll go on to Lime’s quest 2, which takes a more in-depth approach, after this simple hunt.

Find the Alter, and Open the Altar

Let’s rewind a bit. Head into the cave where the Stella NPC is located while auto rolling in the hopes of finding the Bounded: Unbounded. By parkouring across the treetops and through the waterfall, you can enter the cave. To reach the Altar room, finish the pillar parkour in the cave and squeeze through the fake wall. Here’s a place for you to stand alongside the Bounded: Recite the phrases etched on the Altar in the chatbox, unbounded equipped.

If anything, the altar quest in Sol’s RNG can help you relate to Goku’s search for the Dragon Balls. You should not go to the altar immediately, even though it is located in the island cave. In any case, not unless you already possess a specific uncommon aura. The Unbounded Aura is required to open the altar in Sol’s RNG. Regretfully, the drop rate is 1/2,000,000. You should drink every luck potion you own to make it easier; otherwise, the altar might collapse before you acquire the necessary strength. Following your Unbounded status, you must perform the following:

Unrestricted Equipment

Go through the tunnel once you enter it to arrive at the altar.

Launch a chat window and enter the terms (“absolute,” “powerful,” “repression,” “eternal,” and “powerful”) that are written around the altar.

Remember that the cave is dim, and depending on your settings, it could be challenging to see the words on the wall. Your progress towards the Liberator quest will be shown in the Quest Log if you entered the words and were successful in opening the altar in Sol’s RNG. To initiate a cutscene and acquire the Lock Egg, exit the cave and converse with Lime, the neighbouring NPC. The requirement for an aura with such a low drop chance to finish this objective is a little harsh, but there’s a reason the game is called RNG.

After chanting the scribe back to the Altar, exit the cave and finish the island obby to find the luck booster. This is the one where one of the obby paths is obscured by the enormous tree. You must wait for your aura to hit the central luck booster until it changes from green to purple before moving into the centre. To finish Quest 2, return to spawn and speak with Lime when the star becomes purple. The egg is about to drop out of the sky for you to retrieve!