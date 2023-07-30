How To Unlock the Archon Archetype in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 offers a myriad of character classes to choose from, but hidden within its depths lies a secret and formidable Archetype known as the Archon. This elusive character class, undoubtedly one of the most potent in the game, presents an exciting challenge for players eager to wield its power. In this guide, we will reveal the step-by-step process of obtaining the Archon Archetype and the specific requirements needed to unlock this hidden gem.

Requirements for the Archon Archetype

The path to becoming an Archon is not for the faint of heart, as it demands a precise character loadout, including relics, rings, and Archetype skills. Moreover, players must first unlock two other secret Archetypes, the Explorer and the Invader, before they can even begin the journey to becoming an Archon.

Gathering the Necessary Gear

Obtaining the required gear demands resourcefulness and skill. Each item can be acquired through specific quests, actions, or crafting. Here is a brief overview of how to obtain each item:

Leto’s Amulet: Purchase this amulet from Reggie after experiencing 100 flops, which occur when players exceed their weight capacity and perform an evasive roll. WormHole (Invader): Obtain this level five skill by reaching the Invader Archetype. Fortune Hunter (Explorer): Acquire this skill by reaching level 10 with the Explorer Archetype. Ford’s Scattergun: Acquire this weapon by either starting with the Explorer Archetype or pleasing the Eternal Empress in Yaesha to unlock a secret door. Labyrinth Staff: Defeat the Bastion boss in Labyrinth to acquire the staff. Cube Gun: Craft this gun with McCabe in Ward 13 after obtaining its core material, the Conflux Prism, by defeating the Labyrinth Sentinel. Realmwalker Armor Set: Complete the main story of Remnant 2 and unlock the Explorer Archetype to obtain this armor set. Void Heart Relic: Defeat Sha’Hala in N’Erud, and after 24 hours of real-time have passed, travel to Alepsis-Taura to find the orb in the void portal. Zania’s Malice: Find this ring in Root Earth’s Ashen Wasteland within a small opening opposite the minor checkpoint beyond the bridge. Anastasija’s Inspiration: Purchase this ring from Whispers in Ward 13 or find it on Root Earth. Black Cat Band: Available in Reggie’s shop in Ward 13, this ring requires the player to die multiple times.

To set forth on this remarkable quest, players must embrace corruption, a necessary condition to enter the Labyrinth’s Corrupted Biome Portal leading to the enigmatic Backrooms. However, attaining corruption alone will not suffice; players must meticulously replicate Ford’s loadout, from the specific armor set known as Realmwalker (granted by the Explorer Archetype) to the amulet and everything in between. The complete list of required items is as follows:

Ring Four: Amber Moonstone Amulet: Leto’s Amulet Archetype Skill: Worm Hole (Invader) Archetype Skill: Fortune Hunter (Explorer) Melee Weapon: Labyrinth Staff Handgun: Cube Gun Ring One: Zania’s Malice Ring Two: Anastasija’s Inspiration Ring Three: Black Cat Band Armor Set: Realmwalker (Explorer Archetype) Relic: Void Heart Long Gun: Ford’s Scattergun

Unlocking the Archon Archetype

With the full character loadout assembled, players are now prepared to embark on the final steps of their journey towards becoming an Archon. To initiate this process, they must locate the Corrupted Biome Portal, situated within the shifting portal in the Labyrinth, where the materials for the Enigma handgun can be found. However, players must first achieve a state of corruption, which is indicated by the red corruption field surrounding their character.

Using a Biome Portal Key, players can access the yellow Backrooms, where they will find the material necessary to craft the Archon Engram. Inside this bright yellow maze of hallways, they have a limited 90 seconds to locate the Strange Box, which is essential for creating the Archon Engram. Fear not if the item eludes them within the time limit, for they can return to the room an infinite number of times until they find it.

The room also contains two powerful items: the Gunfire Security Lanyard, enabling an automatic magazine reload over time, and the Bisected Ring, granting the player infinite stamina. Utilizing the Explorer’s Fortune Hunter Archetype Skill will aid players in locating these coveted items through walls and displaying their positions on the mini-map.

Once the Strange Box is secured, players should trade it, along with 1,000 Scrap and 10 Lumenite Crystals, with Wallace to receive the Hexahedron and unlock the coveted Archon Archetype. With this newfound power at their disposal, players can now wield the might of the Archon and take on the challenges of Remnant 2 with renewed vigor.

Conclusion

Unlocking the Archon Archetype in Remnant 2 is an arduous yet rewarding journey, demanding perseverance, and skillful gameplay. By assembling the precise character loadout and navigating the treacherous Backrooms, players can attain the power of the Archon, making them a force to be reckoned with in the game’s vast and dangerous worlds. So, don your Realmwalker armor, wield the Labyrinth Staff, and embrace your inner Archon as you embark on this thrilling quest!

