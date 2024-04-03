Are you a dedicated player of any modded games, especially the thrilling horror games like Lethal Company that are enhanced by community mods? If so, you know how crucial it is to stay up-to-date with the latest mods to keep the excitement alive. But to do that, you need to ensure your Thunderstone Mod Manager is always running smoothly. Let’s explore how you can easily update your Thunderstone Mod Manager and your favorite Lethal Company mods.

Why Update Thunderstone Mod Manager?

Before we delve into the updating process, let’s understand why it’s essential to keep your Thunderstone Mod Manager current. Just like any software, the latest version of Thunderstone Mod Manager ensures compatibility with the newest mods available for Lethal Company. By updating regularly, you’ll have access to all the exciting features and improvements introduced by both the mods and the manager itself.

Automatic Updates Through Overwolf

Updating Thunderstone Mod Manager is a straightforward process, especially if you’re using the Overwolf app. Typically, the manager updates automatically each time you open or close the Overwolf app. This seamless integration ensures that you’re always running the latest version without any manual intervention.

Troubleshooting Update Issues

However, if you’re encountering difficulties with updating Thunderstone Mod Manager, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here’s a simple solution to troubleshoot any update issues:

Launch the Thunderstone Mod Manager. On your Windows taskbar, locate the hidden icons and right-click on the Overwolf logo. Choose “Check For Updates” from the menu. This action will redirect you to the About section of the Overwolf app, where it will automatically scan for updates. If updates are found, you can install them directly from this screen. If not, rest assured that your manager is already up-to-date.

Reinstalling Thunderstone Mod Manager

In rare cases where the above solution doesn’t resolve the update problem, you may need to uninstall and reinstall Thunderstone Mod Manager from the Overwolf store. By downloading the manager again, you ensure that you have the most recent version of the application, eliminating any potential compatibility issues.

Updating Thunderstone Mods for Lethal Company

Now that your Thunderstone Mod Manager is up-to-date, let’s ensure that your Lethal Company mods are also current. Follow these steps to update your mods effortlessly:

Open the Thunderstone Mod Manager app. Navigate to the Settings option on the left side of the screen. Scroll down until you find “Update All Mods.” Select this option and choose “Update All.”

With just a few clicks, all your installed mods will be updated to the latest versions, ensuring a seamless gaming experience with Lethal Company.

Keeping your Thunderstone Mod Manager and Lethal Company mods updated is crucial for enjoying the full potential of the game. Whether it’s through automatic updates or manual intervention, ensuring that both your manager and mods are current guarantees compatibility and access to the latest features. So, follow the steps outlined in this guide, and embark on your Lethal Company adventures with confidence, knowing that you’re equipped with the latest enhancements and content.