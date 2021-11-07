How to update your Nvidia Driver

Nvidia has been very serious in going around and continuously updating their base software which runs the amazing Nvidia Graphics cards. The frequency of new updates being released is almost after every few weeks. The updates are really very important for best performance of the games and running smoothly while you are chasing the best high score.

So let’s get started with the most suitable methods to level up the software which runs your graphics.

Updating manually

This is one of the most instant way to update your software.

First of all, press windows button and R key simultaneously. Put in dxdiag in the appeared dialog box.

Further, select the display tab to check your graphics card model. The model no. can be found under the “chip type” entry.

Next, click on the ‘system’ toggle. Under the “operating system” you can check which version of the software.

For the next step, you should visit the GeForce website for downloading the updates. You can find all the latest drivers at there without searching much. Since most of the nvidia cards are “GeForce” cards, you find easily the updates there. However, if your card belongs to some other line, you should visit nvidia.com instead.

To find the required driver, select the “ Drivers tab”

Further, there are three options to find the correct driver update

Automatic driver updates: under this method, the user can channelise the Nvidia GeForce Experience program to analyse and install the driver updates as and when needed. Manual driver search: In this method, the user has to first identify its graphics card model and then select your driver update. Auto-detecting the GPU: With java installed in your device, the users can use the java applet on the Nvidia website to detect their graphics card and the suitable drivers.

Once you find the suitable driver update, click the link to get the best and latest of your version.

Next, after downloading the update run it so that the old drivers can be removed and the system is updated. If any problem causes due to the new driver, you can use system restore point. A system restore point which is created automatically after installation of the update, allows you to get back to the previous system before the update.

Use of the GeForce Experience

The very first step is to download and install the GeForce Experience program. The program can be easily installed from geforce.com/geforce-experience. The program is designed to scan and manage your Nvidia drivers and games and their settings to make sure it runs smoothly. The installer is purposed to scan the system for required hardware. There are chances that you might face issues while installation if you are using any older product or not a Nvidia graphics card. Once the program is installed, launch it.

The moment you start GeForce Experience, it will instantly run a scan for any pending updates.

If you notice that the program has not recently check for any updates, you can click the “check for updates” button for any available ones. However, the program is quite reliable and always notifies the release of any new drivers.

If you want to download any available driver, just hit the “download driver” toggle.

You have an option of “express installation” in case you need speedy installation. Some people like to use custom installation which basically grants you power to select which all of the drivers you want to be installed.

Using the Ubuntu Drivers

The ubuntu drivers are not as straightforward as above methods. The Nvidia drivers need to

be found in the ubuntu drivers which uses not-so strong open-source drivers. Loading of all

the drivers might take a moment, so be patient. Now, you can choose the latest driver to

install but make sure it is a Nvidia driver and not any other one.

For the driver to be installed click “apply changes” toggle. Lastly, you need to reboot your

computer to make sure that installation is done properly.