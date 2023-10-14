How To Upgrade Weapons in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen is an exciting game filled with daunting challenges. Skill alone won’t be enough to conquer the ever-increasing dangers you’ll face in the dark and treacherous world of this game. To stand a chance against the hordes of evil, you’ll need weapons that can slice through the darkness itself. Luckily, Lords of the Fallen offers a weapon upgrading mechanic that can turn even the most basic gear into powerful tools of destruction. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of upgrading your weapons and gear to ensure you’re fully equipped to face the challenges that lie ahead.

To start your journey toward upgrading your gear, you’ll first need to find the right NPC (Non-Playable Character) for the job. In Lords of the Fallen, Gerlinde the Blacksmith is the key to enhancing your weapons and gear. Fortunately, you can find her relatively early in the game, but you’ll need to follow a few steps.

Reach Pieta and Hub Area: Begin by progressing through the game until you reach Pieta and the hub area. This serves as your central hub where you can access various locations and quests. Journey to Pilgrim’s Perch: After exploring Pieta, make your way to the cliffs leading to Pilgrim’s Perch. It’s important to explore the game world and unlock different areas. Vestige of Blind Agatha: Navigate to the Vestige of Blind Agatha, which is part of the game’s environment. This location is essential for advancing in the game. Find the Elevator: In the cave tunnels near the Vestige of Blind Agatha, you’ll come across an elevator. Take this elevator to access different parts of the game world, including checkpoints. Defeat the Shield-Bearing Knight: After exiting the elevator, you’ll encounter a shield-bearing knight. Engage in battle with this knight and defeat it. Be sure to pick up the key it drops as this will be crucial for your next step. Locate Gerlinde: Gerlinde, the Blacksmith, can be found in a pit in the same area where you defeated the shield-bearing knight. Approach her, engage in dialogue with her, and give her the key you acquired from the knight. Visit Skyrest Bridge’s Smithy: With the key in her possession, Gerlinde will relocate to the smithy at Skyrest Bridge. This is where you can access her services for all your gear-related concerns.

Upgrading Your Weapons and Gear

Now that you’ve found Gerlinde, you’re ready to start upgrading your weapons and gear. Upgrades are achieved through the use of two resources: Vigor and Deralium. The amount of Vigor and Deralium you spend determines the extent to which you can upgrade an item. Here’s a breakdown of the Deralium resources and their upgrade limits:

Small Deralium Fragment: Upgrades items up to +3.

Upgrades items up to +3. Regular Deralium Nuggets: Enhances items up to +5.

Enhances items up to +5. Large Deralium Shards: Allows for upgrades up to +9.

Allows for upgrades up to +9. Deralium Chunk: Provides the potential for upgrades up to +10.

It’s important to note that in Lords of the Fallen, boss weapons follow the same upgrade rules as standard weapons. This means that they also use the Deralium resources listed above. However, boss weapons can only be upgraded up to +5, regardless of the Deralium type you use.

While armor sets in Lords of the Fallen cannot be upgraded, shields can undergo improvements. Upgrading a shield increases its defensive capabilities against all types of damage. However, keep in mind that different shields have varying base values. For example, a wooden buckler will not provide the same level of defense as a heavy metal tower shield, but it will be lighter, allowing for more agile movements.