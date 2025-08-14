Do you want to smoothen up your payments and use Afterpay on the Cash App? Here is how you can do it. We will cover the steps to do the same, along with anything that has to be exempted or where you need to be careful. We shall also see what happens when you do so. So, let us begin.

What is Afterpay?

Afterpay is a well-known and popular “buy now, pay later” service that lets you split a purchase into four interest-free payments. It means that you don’t have to pay out the entire amount in one go and can make smaller installments that don’t feel like a burden. When you check out at a participating store, either online or in person, you choose Afterpay. You’ll make the first payment right away, and the remaining three payments are automatically deducted from your account every two weeks, which is almost twice a month.

As long as you make your payments on time, there are no fees or interest. But if that happens, a small fee may be levied on your purchases, which may depend on the amount you have to pay. Afterpay makes its money by charging the merchants a fee for offering the service, not the customers. It’s a great way to manage your budget and go shopping.

Can we use Afterpay on the Cash App?

Yes, you can now use Afterpay directly within the Cash App and don’t have to go elsewhere. The two services, both owned by Block, have integrated their platforms, and now it is really easy for users to use them there. This allows you to pay over time on purchases at participating merchants using your Cash App account, without needing a separate Afterpay account. Yes, you heard it! You’ll manage your payments and track your transactions all within the Cash App itself, not needing another account, making it more manageable.

Steps to use Afterpay on the Cash App

If you want to make a purchase and use Afterpay on the Cash App, then these are the steps that you are required to follow.

Pay at Checkout Purchases

When you’re shopping online at a store that partners with Afterpay, you just need to select “Afterpay” as your payment method. If it’s your first time, you’ll be required to provide your details, and your Cash App Afterpay account will be created automatically there. Remember, you don’t need a separate account. Now that you do that, all your future payments will be managed directly in the Cash App.

For Past Purchases

If you have an active Cash App Card by your side with an active account, you might be able to convert recent purchases of $25 or more into a plan that will let you pay in chunks. Check the “Activity” tab in your Cash App to see any eligible transactions that will have an icon or text saying “Pay over time available.” Simply select the purchase and follow the instructions to convert it into one.

This will make sure that the purchases you make go to Afterpay and you can pay at your own comfort.