How to use apple music while playing games on Playstation 5

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) is a video game system for home use. The PlayStation 5 was announced in 2019 as the successor to the PlayStation 4, and it was launched in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, North America, and South Korea on November 12, 2020, with a worldwide release a week later. Along with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, the PS5 is part of the ninth generation of video game consoles, which were introduced in the same month.

An optical disc drive compatible with Ultra HD Blu-ray discs is included in the basic model. The Digital Edition is devoid of this drive, making it a more affordable option for people who want to purchase games via digital download. Both variations were released at the same time.

Users of the PlayStation 5 may now listen to Apple Music on their consoles. Users with an Apple Music membership on their PS5 may now use the streaming service while gaming, according to Sony. Sony announced the news in a blog post, stating that PS5 customers with an Apple Music membership will have access to over 90 million songs on Apple Music. It’s worth noting that Spotify is already available to PlayStation and Xbox users. PS5 users will have additional choices to customise their background music playlists thanks to the new integration.

According to the blog post, Sony’s work with Apple has resulted in the PS5 becoming the “first game system” to provide an integrated Apple Music experience.

Despite the fact that Sony has made Apple Music available to PS5 owners, it is unclear when the streaming service will be available on Xbox systems.

Sony claims that PS5 users will have “seamless integration” with Apple Music, with the option of playing music videos in the background. Apple Music features an extensive collection of 4K music videos. Users may obtain playlist recommendations that fit the game they’re playing by selecting the Music Function Card on their PS5 consoles.

Apple Music may also be downloaded on your PS5 system, according to Sony.

Step 1: From your media centre, choose All Apps.

Step 2:Select Apple Music > Download from the drop-down menu.

Step 3:Open the Apple Music application.

Step 4: Now either sign up or log in, and then fill out the form with your information.

Step 5: To link your accounts, follow the steps.

For the time being, Apple Music is only available to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition customers. Sony has not stated whether or not the capability would be available to PS4 owners.