How to use call forwarding

Perhaps, sometimes you are stuck in circumstance where you can not take the incoming call on your number so you wish to forward it to a different number. This process helps you to stay in touch with the people with a different phone available around you. One such feature available for the users is called ” Call forwarding”. It allows the person the forward the incoming calls on different number or landline as per the person’s choice.

Call forwarding can be done using two different methods. In the first method you just have to go through the settings on your device and turn on the call forwarding option. The procedure for it is mentioned below:

At first, you are required to launch the integrated calling application on your device and click the three dots icon present at the top right corner.

Choose settings from the drop-down.

If the displayed list shows call forwarding option, select it otherwise go to “Supplementary Services or More Settings”> “Call forwarding”.

In the last step you are required to select one of the different call forwarding option from the displayed list to put the service to work.

You can make the service inactive following the same steps by going to the call forwarding option and turning it off.

The other method requires you to punch some numbers on your phone along with the number you want the call to be forwarded to. These numbers vary for every telecom service provider.

For the people using the services of Airtel on calling on the following numbers will make their required call forwarding service active:

Calling **61** succeeded by the number on which the call is to be forwarded and * will help the user forward the call when there is no answer. They can can dial ##61# to make the service inactive.

Calling **62** and **67** followed by the numbers and * will forward the call in the situations of call not reachable or call busy respectively. The user can dial ##62# and ##67# for turning off the services respectively.

While calling on **21** succeeded by the number and * will forward the call without any conditions and it can be turned off by dialing ##21#.

For the people using the services of JIO on calling on the following numbers will make their required call forwarding service active: