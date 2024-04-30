In Fallout 4, grenades are a need for any survivor of the wasteland. Grenades may swing the balance of combat in your favour, whether you’re up against a pack of raiders or trying to clear out a nest of wild ghouls. Your experience with grenades has been improved with the 2024 update, which includes a number of new features and improvements. This is all the information you want to master the art of throwing grenades in Fallout 4.

KEYPOINT: Choose “Equip” after selecting the grenade. The melee button should be pressed and held until a click is heard. This is going to be Alt (PC), RB (Xbox), or R1 (PS4). Toss the grenade by releasing the melee button.

Purchasing Grenades

Grenades are found all around the Commonwealth; they are frequently found in containers, on vanquished opponents, or being sold by street merchants. But if you want to make the most of your grenade supply, think about spending money on perks like “Demolition Expert” and “Scrounger.” These advantages raise the possibility of discovering explosives and grenades when searching packages or vanquishing adversaries.

Putting On Grenades

Open your Pip-Boy and go to the “Weapons” section to equip grenades. Next, choose the grenade you wish to employ and set it as a hotkey so you can quickly reach it in combat. As an alternative, you can hold down the hotkey linked to grenades (on PC, it’s “G”) to attach grenades to a quick-select wheel.

Discharging Flares

To unleash explosive mayhem, hit the hotkey corresponding to the grenades you have equipped. This will display an aiming arc so you can modify the throw’s trajectory. To make sure your grenade lands where you want it to, pay attention to the arc and make adjustments as needed. Keep in mind that the throwing range of grenades is restricted, so make sure to adjust your distance appropriately.

Preparing Grenades

The 2024 update includes the new functionality of being able to “cook” grenades. Holding down the throw button (which is usually the mouse button) and then releasing it is how you cook a grenade. When you throw the grenade, you can timing it more precisely because this action initiates the fuse countdown as you hold it. The grenade will explode in your hands if you hold it for an extended period of time.

Applying V.A.T.S.

When throwing grenades, the Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System (V.A.T.S.) can be a helpful weapon, particularly when dealing with adversaries that move quickly or are concealed. Choose to throw a grenade at an enemy when in V.A.T.S. V.A.T.S. will display the possible damage and determine the likelihood of hitting the target. Keep in mind that using V.A.T.S. consumes Action Points (AP), so use it wisely.

Different kinds of grenades

There are several different types of grenades in Fallout 4, and each has a special effect. These are a few of the most typical kinds:

Fragmentation Grenade : A common explosive grenade that works well against opposing groups.

: A common explosive grenade that works well against opposing groups. Molotov cocktail : Effective against adversaries in small areas or for laying traps, this explosive device bursts into flames upon hit.

: Effective against adversaries in small areas or for laying traps, this explosive device bursts into flames upon hit. Pulse Grenade : Deals more damage to adversaries who are wearing power armour and robots.

: Deals more damage to adversaries who are wearing power armour and robots. Cryo Grenade : Freezes opponents in their tracks, making it simpler to eliminate or flee from them.

: Freezes opponents in their tracks, making it simpler to eliminate or flee from them. Nuka Grenade : Radiation damage, especially useful against adversaries that are organic.

Environmental Reactions

The 2024 update improves improved grenade interactions with the surroundings. These days, you can employ grenades to set up environmental dangers like electrical conduits, gas leaks, and exploding barrels. To get tactical benefits and maximise the impact of your explosions, experiment with your surrounds.

Benefits, and Updates

Your grenade effectiveness can be greatly increased by spending money on specific perks. The “Grenadier” perk lets you toss grenades farther and broadens their area of effect, while the “Demolition Expert” perk enhances the damage and blast radius of explosives. You can also improve your explosive powers by adding explosive effects or grenade launchers to your guns.

Safety Measures

When utilising grenades, keep an eye on your surroundings at all times. Deliberately setting off a grenade too near to oneself might cause serious harm or even fatalities. Keep a safe distance from the blast radius and seek shelter if needed.

Perfect Practice Makes Perfect

Like any other Fallout 4 ability, using grenades effectively takes practice. Try out various grenade kinds, develop your ability to discern enemy actions, and always be prepared to modify your strategy to fit the circumstances. You’ll develop into a genuine grenadier with time and experience, prepared to unleash havoc on your opponents in the wasteland.

You will be well on your way to becoming a killed grenade user in Fallout 4 by using these pointers and the new features included in the 2024 upgrade. So grab your explosives, watch your throw, and prepare to make some fireworks in the CommonwEnvironmental Reactions.