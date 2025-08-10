Do you want to use the Range Finder in Battlefield 6? Follow the guide to know how you can use this powerful weapon in the game and emerge victorious. We shall see the ways and the steps to get and use it within the game, as well as its utility. So, let us begin.

About Range Finder in BF6

The Range Finder in Battlefield 6 is something new for snipers. It’s a sniper rifle attachment that makes the long-range shots even more accurate. Instead of manually adjusting your scope for bullet drop in 100-meter increments, the range finder will lock the target exactly on the scale and will help you accurately shoot. We will discuss the steps to operate it ahead. However, you try it, remember that it is not as difficult as you think it may be.

Steps to use the Range Finder in BF6

If you are playing BF6 and have managed to get your hands on the Range Finder, then this is how you can make it work.

Equip the attachment

First, you need to have the Range Finder equipped in the “right accessory” slot of your sniper rifle. This is the primary thing after which you can even start thinking about something else to do.

Aim at your target sharply

As the next step, you need to aim down the scope of your sniper rifle at the enemy you want to shoot. Just point the rifle in the right direction and give it a moment to lock the target.

Activate the zeroing

While aiming through the scope, hold down the designated zeroing button. Remember, this may change depending on what you are playing this game on. On PC, this is typically the ‘B’ key, while on consoles, it’s usually down on the D-pad. When you hold the button, the Range Finder will automatically adjust your scope’s zeroing to the precise distance of the target, just completely removing the need to guess and manually adjust for bullet drop to act perfectly. This gives you a much better chance at the right shot than with any other weapon. If you have followed the steps right and got lucky, you may be able to shoot your target within seconds.

How to get a Range Finder in BF6?

Now that you know how to use it, let us discuss how you can first get a Range Finder in Battlefield 6. So, here is all you need to know about it.

Play and earn XP

The Range Finder is unlocked by playing the game and earning XP with a specific weapon. The more you use a sniper rifle, the faster you’ll unlock its attachments, and this will take some time and dedication.

Keep checking your progress

Keep checking for the available stuff. You can monitor your progress by going to the “Collection” or “Loadout” menu in the game. Here, you can select your sniper rifle and see which attachments are available and how close you are to unlocking them.

Equip it successfully

Once unlocked, simply equip the Range Finder in the designated “right accessory” slot for your sniper rifle in the menu that you may have. Once you have done that completely, you will have your Range Finder ready to find a target and shoot.