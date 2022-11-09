How to use telegram bots

What is a Telegram Chatbot?

A Telegram chatbot is a robotized discussion accomplice on Telegram.

It works with a discussion between an individual and a PC.

Where you would typically chat with someone else on Telegram, you are presently conversing with a PC. Also, in light of the things you say or the inquiries you pose, the chatbot will consequently offer a response back to you.

Rejuvenating Your Telegram Bot

To make a chatbot on Telegram, you want to contact BotFather, which is basically a bot used to make different bots.

The order you really want is/newbot which prompts the accompanying moves toward make your bot:

Now that this is far removed we should take a gander at the bit by bit course of making a Telegram bot.

Stage 1: Make a Record with Telegram and Visit with the Botfather

To start with, download the Telegram application for work area. Whenever that is finished, you’ll have to associate with Telegram’s essential bot, the botfather.

A seriously snappy name since all bots at any point made in Telegram came from it. Look for it in the hunt tab.

To set off a reaction, type/begin the botfather, which will provide you with a rundown of orders. We’ve included screen captures to show you how the cycle goes.

The order will demand you to either make or alter your bots. Since you’re making your most memorable bot, click on/newbot. This makes us to the subsequent stride.

Stage 2: Make a Name and Username to Get your Token

The/newbot order will request that you name your bot and give it a username.

A name is what your supporters will find in a discussion. They’ll track down the bot through the username. It’s fitting to give the bot a cordial name that contains spaces, for example, FL Telegram bot.

The username is unique; it shouldn’t have any space and should have “bot” as the postfix. It ought to be between 5-32 characters and may incorporate Latin, numbers, or highlights.

We gave our bot the username “FLTelegram_bot.”

You get a symbolic back in the wake of making the username (The one covered in red). The token is expected to control the bot and send it to the Bots Programming interface.

Keep it safe and don’t show it to anybody. Certain individuals can do insane stuff with your bot. You’ll require the token later.

On the off chance that somebody takes your token, or you lose it, influence the symbolic order to produce another one.

Stage 3: Associate Your Bot to FlowXO

The initial step is to open a record with FlowXo. Explore through the stage and snap on the “new” green symbol on the screen’s upper right side. Pick Telegram as your foundation.

You’ll be given a crate like the one underneath. Key in your username and glue the symbolic you recently got from the botfather.

Stage 4: Test Your Bot and Circulate

You’ll see a picture like the one underneath whenever you’ve finished the third step. Save the bot and begin making your streams to connect with your clients.

Streams robotize the discussions the bot will have with your clients. The rationale of making streams is basic. It begins with a trigger containing many activities you’ll require it to convey.

You can add sensible separating to the singular assignments or trigger in the stream permitting you to choose the following activity to be taken in view of the information gave from the past errand.

We have tests streams you can begin utilizing or can completely assemble one without any preparation. In the event that you stall out, check our help page here or contact our help group at support@flowxo.com.

Ultimately, there’s a discretionary setting you can refresh in the botfather that can tweak your bot. It changes your bot’s appearance to rhyme with your business needs. Customization likewise gives clients more data about what your bot does.