How to use whatsapp live location feature

Like WhatsApp messages, the Live Area highlight is start to finish encoded, and that implies nobody can see your live area aside from individuals you imparted to. Prior to sharing your area on WhatsApp, you should empower area consents for WhatsApp in your cell phone’s settings. To do

Stage 1 – Go to Settings on your telephone

Stage 2 – Here, explore to Applications and notices

Stage 3 – Go to Cutting edge choice and afterward head to Application consents

Stage 4 – Presently, tap on the spot and turn on WhatsApp

Stage 5 – This is the way to impart your live area to others on WhatsApp

Stage 6 – Open WhatsApp on your telephone

Stage 7 – Go to individual or gathering talk that you need to impart live area to

Stage 8 – In the visit windows, tap on Attach> Area > Offer live area.

Stage 9 – Here, you can choose the time span you might want to share your live area. Your live area will quit being shared after the chose measure of time. In the event that you wish, you can likewise add a remark while sharing your area

Stage 10 – Presently, tap on Send.

Stage 11 – How to quit sharing your live area on WhatsApp

For individual visits:

– Go to WhatsApp and open the individual or gathering visit.

– Here, tap on Quit sharing and afterward tap on STOP.

For bunch talks:

– Open WhatsApp and go to Gathering

– Tap on Additional choices > Settings > Protection > Live area.

– Then, tap on Quit SHARING and afterward tap on STOP.

Note: Do take note of that clients can likewise debilitate area consents for WhatsApp whenever by going to your telephone’s Settings. Here, explore to Applications and warnings > Progressed > Application authorizations > Area > switch off WhatsApp. You have now incapacitated area consent for WhatsApp.