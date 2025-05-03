Are you an ardent investor or just an enthusiast who has been waiting for Hathaway’s annual meeting? Then this is the guide you need right now. Here we will discuss how one can watch the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, and what we can expect to have there. We shall also see how this meeting has been happening over the years and why do investors and traders find themselves pulled without any effort. Let us begin.

What are Berkshire Hathaway’s Annual Meetings?

The annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting is a key event where Warren Buffett and other leaders field questions from investors on the company’s performance, the broader economy, and their investment strategies, alongside conducting the formal shareholder voting. Known as the “Woodstock for Capitalists” due to its large and enthusiastic attendance, this yearly gathering offers a valuable opportunity to gain insights from Buffett and serves as the platform for Berkshire Hathaway to announce its first-quarter earnings and discuss future prospects. Every year, people from every corner of the world wait for it to host so that they get to learn something new in the field of share marketing and investing.

What is Berkshire Hathaway?

Berkshire Hathaway is an American multinational conglomerate holding company headquartered in Nebraska, led by the renowned investor Warren Buffett as its chairman and CEO. If you are familiar with the world of investment, then this name wouldn’t be new to you anyway. Starting as a textile firm, Warren Buffett reshaped Berkshire Hathaway into a large and varied conglomerate with interests in numerous industries, from insurance companies like GEICO and railway giant BNSF to energy providers, manufacturers, and retailers such as Dairy Queen. In addition to these fully owned businesses, Berkshire Hathaway maintains decent stakes in well-known publicly traded corporations like Apple, Bank of America, and Coca-Cola, making its investment decisions closely watched as a barometer of market trends and economic sentiment. This is another reason that people wait for this annual meeting every year. Now let us come to the main part of this article and see how and where can we watch it.

How to watch the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway?

If you want to watch the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, then this is what you can do –

For Live Stream – If you want to catch the live streaming of the whole thing, then you can check the CNBC channel for it which may include interesting questions and answers.

– If you want to catch the live streaming of the whole thing, then you can check the CNBC channel for it which may include interesting questions and answers. Television Broadcast – If you want to go to watch the television broadcast, then you can also tune into CNBC around 8:30 p.m. (IST) to catch the event.

This year’s Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting carries extra significance, as it might be one of the last times Warren Buffett participates as CEO. Consequently, investors are especially interested in his perspectives on the current economic climate, potential avenues for investment considering the company’s substantial cash holdings and any new details regarding the long-term leadership transition. If you want to watch this meeting and take notes, then now you know what to do.