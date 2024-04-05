With the introduction of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), financial transactions have grown more convenient in the current digital era. Using a mobile device, UPI enables easy money transfers and payments straight from your bank account. The ability of UPI to integrate with Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to quickly and securely withdraw cash is one of its useful advantages. This thorough tutorial will show you how to use UPI to withdraw money from an ATM whether you’re familiar with the process or just need a reminder.

KEYTAKEAWAYS:

Choose “UPI Cardless Cash” from the screen of the ATM: This choice will appear on the screen when you get close to a UPI ATM

Select the Amount

Get the QR Code by scanning it.

Verify using your UPI PIN

Get the Money

Make Sure UPI is Available for Your Bank Account

Make sure your bank account is linked to and approved for UPI transactions before attempting to use UPI to withdraw cash from ATM. UPI services are available from most major banks, and setting it up is simple with the use of the bank’s mobile app.

Find an ATM that Accepts UPI

It’s important to locate an ATM with UPI-based withdrawal capabilities because not all ATMs have it. Usually, the website or mobile app of your bank has this information. Additionally, check the ATM site for signage or the UPI logo.

Use the ‘UPI Withdrawal’ Option When You Access the ATM

After locating an ATM with UPI support, slide your debit card into the slot and enter your PIN to view the options. Depending on the ATM interface, look for the option labelled ‘UPI Withdrawal’ or something comparable.

Type in your Virtual Payment Address (VPA) or UPI ID

You will next be asked to input the Virtual Payment Address (VPA) or UPI ID that is associated with your bank account. This is comparable to transferring money via a UPI app and giving the recipient’s UPI ID. To prevent transaction issues, make sure the UPI ID you enter is valid.

Verify the Transaction’s Authenticity

The ATM will provide the transaction data, such as the withdrawal amount and the associated bank account, as soon as you enter the UPI ID. Check the details, then carry out the transaction’s authentication. You might need to use your debit card and PIN to validate the transaction, depending on the ATM interface.

Get the Money

The required amount of cash will be dispensed by the ATM following successful transaction authentication. Make sure you quickly retrieve your cash as well as any transaction records or receipts the ATM may have given you.

Using the UPI App, Confirm the transaction

After taking out cash from the ATM, it’s a good idea to check your UPI app for transaction security and for your records. You ought to see the withdrawal reflected in your transaction history along with details such as the withdrawal amount and the ATM location.

Protect Your Personal Data and Debit Card

Following the transaction, don’t forget to safely store your debit card and keep your PIN and UPI ID private. This protects your financial information and lessens the possibility of illegal access to your bank account.

In summary

Using UPI to make ATM withdrawals is a safe and practical substitute for conventional cash transactions. You can take advantage of UPI technology and simply obtain cash whenever you need it by following the above step-by-step guide. To execute the transaction without any problems, just make sure your bank account is UPI-enabled, find an ATM that accepts UPI, and follow the instructions on the screen.