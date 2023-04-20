Hulu’s Top Shows A Journey Through Drama, Comedy, and Everything in Between.

Welcome, welcome! It’s time to take a break from the monotony of everyday life and dive into the world of streaming entertainment. Are you ready to embark on a journey with me and discover some of the tops shows on Hulu this month?

1. The Handmaid’s Tale

Let’s start with “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a dystopian drama series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. Set in a totalitarian society where women are stripped of their rights, the show follows the story of Offred, a handmaid who is forced to bear children for her master. With powerful performances from Elizabeth Moss and a gripping storyline, this show will leave you on the edge of your seat.

2. Shrill

If you’re in the mood for a comedy, “Shrill” is the show for you. Starring Aidy Bryant, the series follows the life of a young journalist as she navigates her career, relationships, and body positivity. With a fresh and relatable take on the comedy genre, this show is sure to make you laugh out loud.

3. PEN15

For a trip down memory lane, check out “PEN15,” a coming-of-age comedy series set in the early 2000s. The show follows two best friends as they navigate the awkward and hilarious world of middle school. With nostalgic references and hilarious performances from the show’s creators, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, this show is a must-watch for anyone who grew up in the 2000s.

4. Little Fires Everywhere

“Little Fires Everywhere” is a drama series based on the novel by Celeste Ng. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, the show explores the complex relationships and secrets of two families living in a suburban town. With a compelling storyline and incredible performances from the cast, this show is sure to keep you hooked.

5. The Great

If you’re in the mood for a satirical drama, “The Great” is the show for you. The series follows the rise of Catherine the Great and her quest for power in 18th century Russia. With a witty script and stunning visuals, this show is a must-watch for anyone who loves period dramas.

6. Woke

For a more lighthearted comedy, check out “Woke.” The show follows a Black cartoonist who is suddenly awakened to racial injustice and begins to see the world in a whole new way. With hilarious performances and a thought-provoking storyline, this show is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good comedy with a message.

7. Love, Victor

If you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy-drama, “Love, Victor” is the show for you. Set in the same world as the film “Love, Simon,” the series follows the story of a high school student as he navigates his sexuality and relationships. With a charming cast and a heartwarming storyline, this show is sure to leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

8. Atlanta

“Atlanta” is a comedy-drama series created by and starring Donald Glover. The show follows the life of a young rapper as he navigates the Atlanta music scene with his cousin and manager. With a unique and compelling storyline and incredible performances from the cast, this show is a must-watch for anyone who loves music and comedy.

9. Killing Eve

Finally, “Killing Eve” is a thriller series about a British intelligence agent and an international assassin. With a cat-and-mouse storyline and incredible performances from Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, this show is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

So, there you have it, folks! Whether you’re in the mood for drama, comedy, or anything in between, Hulu has something for everyone. Happy streaming!

