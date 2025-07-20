A Polish programmer just pulled off something that might become increasingly rare – he beat one of OpenAI’s advanced AI models in a head-to-head coding competition. The victory came at a cost, though, leaving Przemysław Dębiak completely drained after a grueling 10-hour programming marathon.

The showdown happened at the AtCoder World Tour Finals 2025 in Tokyo, where Dębiak, who goes by “Psyho” online, narrowly defeated OpenAI’s custom AI model in what’s being called the first major contest where AI competed directly against top human programmers at a world championship level.

“Humanity has prevailed (for now!),” Dębiak posted on X after his victory, though he was quick to add that he was “completely exhausted” and “barely alive” following three days of competitions on minimal sleep.

Dębiak’s Triumph Over OpenAI in Competitive Programming

The competition has drawn comparisons to the American folk tale of John Henry, the railroad worker who famously raced against a steam-powered drilling machine in the 1870s. Like Henry, Dębiak pushed himself to his physical limits to prove human skill could still triumph over machines at least for now.

Both stories share that bittersweet quality of victory. Henry won his race but died from exhaustion, while Dębiak’s comment about humanity prevailing “for now” suggests he knows this might be a temporary win against increasingly capable AI.

The contest required participants to solve a single, incredibly complex optimization problem over 600 minutes. These aren’t your typical coding challenges they’re what programmers call “NP-hard” problems, where there’s no perfect solution, only incrementally better ones found through clever shortcuts and educated guesses.

What made this competition particularly fair was that everyone, including OpenAI’s AI, used identical hardware provided by AtCoder. The rules were straightforward: use any programming language available on the platform, with no penalties for resubmitting solutions but a mandatory five-minute wait between attempts.

When the dust settled, Dębiak finished with a score of 1,812,272,558,909 points, beating OpenAI’s model (listed as “OpenAIAHC”) by roughly 9.5 percent. The AI managed 1,654,675,725,406 points, securing second place ahead of 10 other human programmers who had earned their spots through year-long qualifying rounds.

AI Takes Silver, But Humans Still Hold the Keys

OpenAI saw the silver medal as a significant milestone. A company spokesperson told reporters this marked the first time one of their models achieved a top-three finish in a premier coding contest, noting that models like o3 typically rank among the top 100 in such competitions.

The results highlight just how rapidly AI has improved at coding tasks. Stanford University’s 2025 AI Index Report revealed a dramatic jump in AI coding abilities from solving just 4.4% of coding problems in 2023 to an impressive 71.7% in 2024.

This improvement isn’t just academic. Coding has become one of the most popular uses for AI chatbots, and tools like GitHub Copilot and Cursor have become standard equipment for developers. A 2024 GitHub survey found that over 90% of developers now use AI coding tools in their daily work, though some studies suggest the time savings might not be as significant as developers believe.

Despite the celebratory tone, Dębiak himself seemed surprised by the attention his victory received. “Honestly, the hype feels kind of bizarre,” he posted. “Never expected so many people would be interested in programming contests.”

His win feels less like a permanent human triumph and more like a fascinating snapshot of where we are right now in the AI development timeline. Unlike the legendary John Henry, Dębiak survived his battle and can code another day, though he might face an even more capable opponent next time.

As AI models continue advancing, future programming contests might see less competition between humans and AI, and more collaboration alongside it. For now, though, human creativity and the ability to find unexpected solutions still have their place in the coding world.