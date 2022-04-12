Hungry Hamster: An NFT Project Set To Support Upcoming NFT Artists

NFTs are the new kids in the crypto and blockchain space promising to disrupt nearly every industry under the sun. Simply put, an NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital asset that represents something unique that cannot be replicated. This means that unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, both of which can be subdivided into many units, each NFT is one-of-a-kind.

Lately, NFT sales have skyrocketed especially in the world of art. Reports of digital artists such as Beeple, who sold his NFT art collection for over $60 million were among the first signs of a massive NFT uptake in the world of art. Now, not a day goes by without a new NFT art sale making headlines.

Even then, experts have revealed that we are still in the early days of NFT adoption. While the current surge in popularity has resulted in the birth of numerous NFT projects and platforms, all vying for a piece of the pie, Hungry Hamster is setting a new trend in the NFT art space.

What is Hungry Hamster?

Hungry Hamster is a set of 10,000 hand-drawn and generative NFT art designed as adorable hamsters munching everything in their path. From a hungry hamster eating a piece of fruit to munching on the Bitcoin, these 10,000 Hungry Hamsters are drawn to be unique representations of the project’s versatility and creativity.

Built on the Solana blockchain which is a high-speed, trustless network built for globally scalable decentralized applications, Hungry Hamsters (HH) are miniature embodiments of greed as each HH salivates over everything and anything while biting off more than they can chew.

Each HH came dressed and adorned in unique costumes and accessories with varying degrees of rarity. From the collection, there are 140 normal HH breeds, about 30 rare gems, 20 super rare Hungry Hamsters, and 10 ultra-rare HHs that are simply one-of-a-kind.

The common HHs have no limit but are drawn randomly. The rare and super rare HHs feature unique characteristics not found in the commons and are generated through specific traits. Lastly, the ultra-rare Hungry Hamsters feature a completely new and secret design that has never been seen before and will likely never be repeated.

With such a wide variety of HHs, there’s bound to be one that catches your eye and makes you want to start collecting.

What is Special About Hungry Hamsters?

Collecting unique and rare artwork in the form of NFTs is all fun and games until you realize that there is no secondary market for your NFTs. Once you buy an NFT, it is stuck with you until you find someone willing to pay more for it- if you’re lucky. If not, the only other option is to leave it to rot in your digital wallet.

This is where Hungry Hamsters shines, as it is not just another NFT project but rather a fully-fledged NFT platform meant to support upcoming artists and get them started in their journey into the world of NFT art.

In addition to creating a huge collection of hand-drawn hamsters of all designs, the team behind Hungry Hamsters has set up a fund to help new and upcoming artists with marketing, development, and other resources they might need to succeed. The fun doesn’t just stop at Hungry Hamsters, which function as digital assets for display or storing value; the project has much bigger plans for these little balls of fluff.

The team behind Hungry Hamsters is working on producing and displaying toys, framed artwork, and sculptures of Hungry Hamsters. Exclusive Hungry Hamster Club toys will be handed to holders four times a year. Hungry Hamster holders will also have early access to member-only NFT sales, plus there will be access to Hungry Hamsters Club (HHC) sculpture giveaways for owners of HH NFTs.

As if that is not enough, HHC members will have priority access to the “Greed Pool.”

This is an incubator for artists looking to propel their careers while leveraging NFTs. These artists and startups will receive funding and support from the HH team.

Conclusion

The world of art is evolving especially with the advent of NFTs. However, the world of NFT art is still in its infancy, and many artists are still struggling to find their footing. This is why Hungry Hamsters is at work on a solution that will introduce new and upcoming artists to the revolutionary power of NFTs.

Through the Hungry Hamsters Club, members will not only be collectors of rare artistic items, but they will also contribute to the future of art by supporting upcoming artists and getting their careers going. The HH project is a promising venture especially since its built on Solana which is a high-performance blockchain designed to scale to tens of thousands of transactions per second.