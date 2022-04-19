Hyundai enters the world of NFT

The company will be joining hands with the ‘Meta Kongz’ NFT brand to create its own set of NFTs and a concept film. In pursuit of uniqueness, Hyundai released a short film introducing the Hyundai NFT universe concept ‘Metamobility Universe.’

The film is a gateway for the company to showcase its Metamobility Concept, which was revealed at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022.

In line with the announcement, the Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division of Hyundai Motor, Thomas Schemera, said,

“The Hyundai NFT Universe will extend the Hyundai brand experience, especially with MZ generation, in a completely new way, further reinforcing our commitment to innovation in both the real world and in the metaverse. We are extremely excited to introduce ‘Metamobility’ through our own NFTs and start this journey with ‘Meta Kongz.”

The company is set to establish its NFT community by setting up a dedicated Hyundai NFT website and social channels on Discord and Twitter.

Furthermore, on April 20, Hyundai is also going to issue 30 limited edition ‘Hyundai x Meta Kongz’ NFTs to commemorate the release of the concept film. The team intends on further expanding Hyundai’s NFT Universe this year.

Speaking of renowned automakers that dipped their toes in the NFT universe, it is worth mentioning Ferrari and McLaren. At the end of 2021, the Italian brand signed a multi-year partnership with the Swiss tech company – Velas Network AG – to release digital collectibles for its fans.

Farhad Shagulyamov – CEO at Velas – described Ferrari as an “icon of excellence” and opined that their collaboration comes as a natural move. The Scuderia Ferrari racing division is the most successful team in Formula 1, and the NFTs were expected to create significant enthusiasm among the fan base.

McLaren Racing joined the craze by launching a digital art collection on the Tezos blockchain. The first NFT drop featured different parts of the MCL35M 2021 Formula 1 race car, which collectors could purchase.

To mark the birth of the endeavor, the team decided to gift the first digital part of the automobile to the first 5,000 fans who joined the platform.

The market has seen the arrival of myriads of new NFT collections this year, and it continues to rise as companies continue to enter this space with some partnership or other.

But while they look at this as an opportunity to grow, the question is if this space itself is growing, or are we seeing the NFT bubble burst?

Looking at the data from Ethereum’s NFT marketplace Opensea, over the last few days, the volume has been rising. Some decline was noticed around last week, but sales are improving. But these sales will need to increase significantly more to reach their peak of $4.9 billion ever again.