The South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. issued a warning on Thursday, citing heightened competition and unsettling global economic conditions, following the release of a 2.4% decline in quarterly earnings due to a sharp decline in domestic sales. Bullish projections from Hyundai’s American competitors, including General Motors and Ford Motor Company, which this week announced solid profit growth due to steady pricing and demand for gasoline-engine vehicles, contrast with the company’s cautious prognosis and poor performance.

The once-exceptional performer, which outperformed competitors throughout the harsh global economic slump over ten years ago, is currently dealing with significant short-term challenges due to its decreasing exposure to China and waning demand in South Korea.

Hyundai’s Strategy Amidst Shifting Market Dynamics

Hyundai stated in an announcement;

“We expect competition among automakers to intensify, raising related cost burden… while global macroeconomic uncertainty is also growing. We expect challenging business conditions to continue going forward.”

Together with affiliate Kia Corp, the third-largest carmaker in the world by sales, sold 1.5% fewer cars in the first quarter, totaling 1.007 million units. Sales in South Korea, the company’s second-largest market after the US, fell 16% as customers struggled with rising prices and a faltering economy. Hyundai noted that the temporary halt of operations at its Asan factory, which is being redesigned to produce electric cars (EVs), affected domestic sales as well.

The U.S. market had a roughly 10% increase in vehicle sales, following other established manufacturers who are seeing rapid profit growth. Global sales of hybrid automobiles increased 17%, highlighting consumers’ rising preference for less expensive cars over more expensive pure electric vehicles. As a result, EV leader Tesla reported last month’s first decline in vehicle sales in over four years. Hyundai said that it will keep adding hybrids and new IONIQ EV models to its inventory of electrified vehicles around the globe.