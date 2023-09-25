Hyundai trademarks N74: An affordable electric sports car could soon be a reality

The automotive design landscape is witnessing a seismic shift, and Hyundai’s design team is undeniably at the forefront of this transformation. Their recent designs, drawing inspiration from the iconic Italian designer, Giugiaro, evoke a sense of nostalgia and innovation that’s hard to ignore. The Ioniq 5, in particular, has garnered attention for its retro 80s-inspired aesthetics, hinting at a trend that could define the future of automotive design.

The Hyundai N74

But what’s even more exciting is the prospect of Hyundai applying this design philosophy to a unique sports car under its N division, marked as the N74.

In the world of automotive enthusiasts, the N74 could be as pivotal for Hyundai as the Porsche 911 was for Porsche. It has the potential to catapult Hyundai from being a formidable daily driver manufacturer to a brand that’s synonymous with premium driving experience.

Bringing N Vision 74 concept to life

Last summer, Hyundai unveiled the N Vision 74 concept, a spectacular 671-horsepower sport coupe that seamlessly combines hydrogen and electric powertrains. This futuristic creation draws inspiration from a 1974 Pony concept, bridging the gap between Hyundai’s heritage and its electrified future.

With a range-extending hydrogen fuel cell onboard, the N Vision 74 promises nearly 400 miles of range from a full charge and can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in under 4 seconds. It’s an audacious machine that has left enthusiasts eagerly anticipating its production.

What’s particularly exciting is that Hyundai has all the necessary pieces to bring this dream to life. The rear electric motors from the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 provide the sporty foundation, while the Nexo hydrogen car contributes its advanced fuel cell and storage system. The synergy of these elements promises a unique driving experience that blends performance, efficiency, and environmental consciousness.

To further fuel our anticipation, Hyundai has taken a significant step by trademarking the name “N74” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. While some companies register trademarks that never see the light of day, we’re hopeful that Hyundai is genuinely committed to bringing this electrifying sports car to market.

Affordability meets future tech

The automotive world has been longing for a pure sports car built on an electric platform that doesn’t break the bank. Since the discontinuation of the Tesla Roadster, there’s been a void waiting to be filled. Porsche’s upcoming electric Boxster/Cayman might be the next contender, but until then, the prospect of the N74 entering the scene is exhilarating. It could offer the world an electrifying sporty option as we transition into an electric vehicle-dominated future.

If the N74 is indeed an affordable EV, it could have a significant impact on EV consumption patterns. EVs are currently more expensive to purchase than gasoline-powered vehicles. However, the cost of EVs is expected to come down in the coming years, thanks to advances in battery technology and economies of scale.

This would make EVs more accessible to a wider range of consumers, which could lead to a significant increase in EV sales and adoption.This could also lead to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental impacts associated with traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.

As automakers pivot toward electrification, the Hyundai N74 signals a promising shift in the industry’s landscape. It showcases that high-performance electric vehicles are not just reserved for the luxury market but can also be accessible to enthusiasts who crave exhilarating driving experiences. Hyundai’s commitment to blending retro-inspired design with cutting-edge technology holds the potential to redefine the sports car segment and excite a new generation of drivers.