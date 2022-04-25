IBEForuM Hosts the Digital Learning APAC Summit to Decipher the Hindrance Faced by the Education Sector in the APAC Region

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be the driving force to boost e-learning. The E-learning market of the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow by a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2023, with a total market cap of USD64,353.4 Million by 2027, driven by the surging need for EdTech & Smart Classrooms amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

This conference is designed to bring the digital learning solution providers from all over the globe into the spotlight, which will aid in the modernizing and digitizing of the education sector, and solve the critical challenges of digital learning in the APAC region.

The attendees in this summit are the top decision-makers from Schools, Colleges, Universities, Higher Education Academies, Government and Semi-Government Entities, which include the CEOs, Business Development Heads, Director and Deputy Director Generals, Principals/Deans, Teaching staff, Education Technology Heads, Learning & Development Managers, etc. on a professional virtual event platform along with the latest educational innovations, technologies and solution-providers who can cater the need of the APAC region.

For more details, please visit https://www.apacsummits.com/