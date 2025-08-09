The minimum monthly average balance (MAB) requirement for new savings account users in metro and urban areas has been sharply hiked by ICICI Bank, one of the biggest private lenders in India. The MAB for these areas was increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 on August 1, 2025, the first increase in this requirement since 2015. Only accounts opened on or after August 1 are impacted by this fivefold increase, which establishes a new, higher standard among Indian banks. Current clients will keep the same restrictions in place.

The bank has also raised the MAB in less urbanized areas: semi-urban branches now need Rs 25,000, up from Rs 5,000, and rural branches now need Rs 10,000, up from Rs 2,500. The simple average of day-end balances over a calendar month is how the bank determines the MAB. Consumers face penalties if they are unable to maintain the necessary average balance.

Penalty Structure and Fee Changes:

Customers who fail to meet the new MAB would be assessed a penalty of 6% of the shortfall or Rs 500, whichever is less, as part of ICICI Bank’s penalty system. Those who are unable to maintain the higher minimum balances will incur a substantial monthly penalty.

The bank has adjusted its cash transaction charges: customers are allowed three free cash deposits or withdrawals per month at branches or Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs). Beyond this, a fee of Rs 150 per transaction applies. There is a cumulative monthly cash transaction value limit of Rs 1 lakh free of cost; transactions beyond this limit incur charges of Rs 3.50 per Rs 1,000 or Rs 150, whichever is higher. Third-party cash deposits are capped at Rs 25,000 per transaction. Though the minimum balance requirement has increased sharply, the interest rate on savings accounts remains unchanged at 2.5% per annum, which is among the lowest rates in the industry compared to other banks.

A Shift Towards Premium Banking Segment:

The decision by ICICI Bank has generated a lot of debate and controversy because the higher balance requirements clearly target a wealthier clientele. Critics say that this policy reduces low- and average-income savers and may prevent them from accessing ICICI’s ecosystem’s fundamental banking services.

In order to encourage financial inclusion, several public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), removed minimum balance requirements as early as 2020. This hike stands in sharp contrast to that. In an effort to prioritize client convenience, a number of other public lenders, including Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank, have also lately waived or reduced these criteria.

According to analysts, ICICI’s policy change represents a strategy shift towards catering to a higher-end clientele, which includes wealthy individuals and international corporations. This pattern points to a two-tiered banking system in India, with public banks serving mass markets and volume expansion and private banks concentrating on higher-value accounts.

Future Outlook and Industry Context:

The revised minimum balance norms set by ICICI Bank could reshape the competitive dynamics of the Indian banking sector’s savings account landscape. Customers who cannot comply with the new MAB may move to banks with lower requirements or zero-balance accounts, including regional banks and fintech-based digital banks.However, ICICI Bank’s approach may also augment the bank’s profitability per customer by focusing on high-value depositors and improving operational efficiency. The additional fees and higher balances might offset some pressures on margins in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Industry observers note that the move coincides with a broader shift by private banks towards premium, relationship-based banking models, while public sector banks emphasize financial inclusion and mass customer acquisition. The bank is expected to monitor customer retention closely and may adjust its policies based on feedback and competitive pressures in the coming months. Meanwhile, customers are advised to carefully assess the terms of new accounts and plan accordingly to avoid penalties.