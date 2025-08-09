Japanese electronics giant Murata Manufacturing, renowned globally for supplying key components to the iPhone and other leading devices, has inaugurated its first Indian facility at the OneHub Chennai Industrial Park in Tamil Nadu. This crucial action not only shows Murata’s faith in India’s industrial capability but also marks a strategic change in the region’s approach from traditional assembly to precision component manufacture.

The new facility, spanning 3,500 square meters, is dedicated to the packaging and shipping of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs). These advanced capacitors some of which are so small that hundreds can fit on a single smartphone circuit board—are essential for a wide range of high-performance electronics, from smartphones and electric vehicles (EVs) to sophisticated industrial and aerospace applications. With Murata holding approximately 40% of the global MLCC market, its entry into Tamil Nadu is a significant endorsement of the state’s ambition to become a leading electronics manufacturing destination in Asia.

Murata’s arrival is the culmination of nearly a year’s worth of discussions with state government officials, underscoring Tamil Nadu’s progressive approach toward fostering high-tech manufacturing and establishing enduring partnerships with international giants. The state’s Industries Minister, TRB Rajaa, hailed this development as a “vote of confidence,” highlighting the growing maturity and attractiveness of Tamil Nadu’s electronics ecosystem.

Powering India’s Growing Tech Sector:

Murata’s capacitors are crucial to the functioning and efficiency of modern electronic devices. Each MLCC can contain up to 200 ceramic layers, a testament to the sophistication of Murata’s technology and manufacturing prowess. These chips are ubiquitous in today’s consumer electronics, notably powering Apple’s iPhones, Samsung smartphones, and even NASA’s Mars helicopter.

With rising global demand for miniaturized and high-performing electronics, Murata’s decision to begin production in India is well-timed. The move comes as global supply chains diversify amidst shifting geopolitical landscapes and increasing calls for domestic value addition in India’s thriving electronics sector. The Tamil Nadu facility is expected to serve not just the consumer electronics market but also supply to electric vehicles, medical instrumentation, and industrial automation.

At its Chennai plant, Murata is initially focusing on final packaging before scaling up to full-fledged manufacturing by the financial year 2026. The company views the facility as an opportunity to gain vital operational experience in India before expanding further. This approach is in line with Murata’s global strategy, anchoring itself closely to important growth markets and leveraging local talent and infrastructure.

Job Creation, Technology Transfer, and Supply Chain Resilience:

High-quality jobs will be created in the area as a direct result of Murata’s investment, as well as indirectly through local suppliers and support services. Additionally, it speeds up technology transfer by exposing Indian engineers and technicians to the same production standards that are common in Japan and are renowned for their accuracy and dependability.

Additionally, by strengthening its domestic electronics supply chain and lowering dependency on imports for essential components, the action promotes India’s goal. In addition to enhancing Tamil Nadu’s standing as a center for innovative electronics, Murata’s establishment there gives local businesses like Foxconn and Tata Electronics access to premium components, which could increase the competitiveness of Indian-made goods on both the local and global markets.

The facility’s launch underscores India’s transition from a destination for low-value assembly work to a center of high-value, precision manufacturing. This transformation fits with the state’s larger goal of making Tamil Nadu a comprehensive center for electronics, from fundamental components to complete devices.

Tamil Nadu as a Magnet for High-Tech Investment:

Murata’s expansion is expected to catalyze additional investments from global technology leaders, reaffirming Tamil Nadu’s status as one of Asia’s most integrated electronics manufacturing clusters. The state’s reputation for strong infrastructure, policy support, and an increasingly skilled workforce has already attracted other major investment commitments from leading global firms.

As Murata gains operational experience and further integrates with Indian industry, future phases could see direct manufacturing of MLCCs and other high-value electronic parts. This evolution will not only boost domestic production but could make India an export center for advanced components, elevating its role in global supply chains.

Industry observers view Murata’s commitment as a harbinger for more sophisticated Japanese and international participation in India’s electronics sector, strengthening innovation, collaboration, and enduring economic partnerships. For Tamil Nadu and India, the launch of Murata’s advanced capacitor facility marks an inflection point in the nation’s journey towards establishing self-sufficiency and leadership in high-tech manufacturing.