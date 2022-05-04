ICP (Internet Computer) is a crypto project that has been the worst performer of 2021. It made an all-time high of $450 and fell by 97% to $16. The project sounds promising, but its performance has been not special, and as a result, it’s losing its relevance in the market. Therefore, it seems to keep their names in the headlines; ICP filed a lawsuit against Meta for allegedly stealing their logo.

I don’t think ICP is going to win. Here’s why?

These are logos of Meta (left) and ICP(right). While one might say that they do look very similar and ICP can therefore claim that Meta has copied it, there’s a counterargument. The logo here represents infinity which is a common symbol. Therefore, it doesn’t seem fair that just because ICP happened to use it as their logo in the first place, any other company couldn’t.

Dfinity, the company behind ICP, has also asked Meta to give up all the profits they made due to the new logo. This again seems like they are going too far. After all this time, did ICP notice only now that Meta and their logos look similar? Probably not! However, maybe this was the only way for them to get some limelight. I think this is going to hurt the project even further.

Even Reddit users find this lawsuit stupid because you just can file a lawsuit if they use the infinity symbol.

About ICP

The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) is a collection of protocols that enable independent data centers all over the world to join together and provide a decentralized alternative to the present centralized internet cloud providers. The ICP token is used for governance (holders can vote on the network’s future), reward network participants for good conduct, and pay transaction fees.

According to ICP developers, the resultant network offers many significant benefits over centralized alternatives. For one thing, it uses open standards and avoids the conflicts of interest that might occur when a large cloud computing provider runs products that compete with its own services.

