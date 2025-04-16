OpenAI will introduce a new verification procedure for companies looking to gain access to its most advanced AI models, according to a support page posted on the company website last week.

The new system, “Verified Organization,” will require organizations to provide a government ID from supported nations by OpenAI’s API. This will be a process to access some of the future AI models and features.

“At OpenAI, we’re committed to ensuring that AI is accessible to everyone and used responsibly,” the support page states. “Unfortunately, some small group of developers knowingly use the OpenAI APIs contrary to our use policies. We’re introducing the verification process to counterbalance unsafe AI use while continuing to make advanced models accessible to the wider developer community.”

The firm has placed some restrictions on this verification process. One ID can be utilized to verify a single organization within 90 days, and OpenAI asserts that not every organization will qualify for verification.

Security and IP Protection Issues

This new verification requirement seems to be one aspect of OpenAI’s larger initiative to enhance security around its more advanced AI products. OpenAI has released a number of reports outlining its efforts to detect and thwart malicious use of its models, including so-called attempts by North Korean-based actors.

The verification process could also attempt to correct issues regarding intellectual property. In January, it had been reported by Bloomberg that OpenAI was investigating whether a group affiliated with DeepSeek, an AI research institute in China, had accessed enormous amounts of data through OpenAI’s API in late 2024. The data extraction could have been employed to train competing AI models against OpenAI, which would be in contravention of

OpenAI’s terms of service

These follow OpenAI’s decision over the summer to cut off access to its services in China entirely. With the progress of AI technology, the problem of access control grows more critical throughout the industry. OpenAI’s action is a reflection of the growing conflict between making advanced AI accessible to the masses and the fear of misuse or unauthorized implementation of these technologies.

For most organizations that rely on OpenAI’s models, this new verification process will give them an added step before employing the most capable abilities. Nonetheless, legitimate users who follow OpenAI’s terms should be able to complete the verification without extensive disruption in their work.

What This Means for Developers

Developers and organizations that will be using OpenAI’s most sophisticated future models must get ready for this verification requirement. Organizations in regions covered by OpenAI’s API will have to be ready with valid government-issued identification for the verification.

For organizations that are not subject to OpenAI’s API, or that are unable to comply with the verification requirements for other reasons, this change may in the future restrict their access to some of the more advanced AI features from OpenAI.

OpenAI’s verification program shows the continued challenge of balancing open innovation with responsible deployment in the fast-changing AI landscape. As these technologies become increasingly powerful, firms building sophisticated AI systems are putting in place stronger safeguards to ensure their tools are used responsibly.

This move is in line with a trend within the industry whereby the most prominent developers of AI increasingly take a direct role in managing the use and dissemination of their technologies. The verification step is another component of OpenAI’s efforts to maintain control over the use of the most sophisticated of its models without making them inaccessible to legitimate developers and organizations.

As AI technology keeps improving, we should anticipate the same from other industry players, all for the sake of promoting innovation with little possible risks and abuse of even more advanced AI technologies.