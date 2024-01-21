The IEEE Delhi Section eagerly readies for the highly anticipated IEEE Delhi Section Students – Young Professionals – Women in Engineering – Life Members Congress (DSSYWLC) ’23 at Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Delhi, on January 20th-21st, 2024. This flagship event is set to redefine innovation and collaboration within Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

At the core of IEEE DSSYWLC ’23 are Prof. Rachana Garg, IEEE Delhi Section Student Activities Committee Chair, and Prof. Prerna Gaur, Branch Counselor of IEEE NSUT, leading the event over the two-day affair. They guide visionary leaders, budding technocrats, and esteemed professionals, fostering an environment to celebrate the marvels of STEM.

In collaboration with esteemed education partner “Abhinav Immigration”, a study abroad expert, IEEE DSSYWLC ’23 reinforces its commitment to providing a holistic experience. The Abhinav Group, a visionary corporation in India’s immigration consultancy industry, aligns seamlessly with the IEEE DSSYWLC ’23 vision, creating a platform where education meets innovation.

This year’s congress unveils unique segments with sessions on topics like “IEEE Insights,” “Building a Startup from the Ground Up,” “Secrets from Startup Insider,” and “Femtech Futures: Pioneering Women in Edtech” (prize pool undisclosed), enriching the celebration of innovation. “Spiritual Serenity” intertwines melodies with spirituality, and ‘The BrandCrafters’ offers a dynamic platform where creative brilliance meets marketing finesse (prize pool: 50,000 INR). Simultaneously, the ‘STEM STORYTELLING’ competition highlights STEM excellence (prize pool: 30,000 INR), creating a cohesive and dynamic experience that enriches the event’s ambience.

Immerse yourself in a harmonious blend of innovation and melody at IEEE DSSYWLC ’23. Avi Rajput, a musical sensation renowned for his soothing voice and cover artistry, will serenade the audience with his melodious tunes. Meanwhile, Mayank Gupta, Zopper’s Co-Founder & COO, will share profound insights into the intricacies of the startup ecosystem. Join us for an unforgettable experience where knowledge seamlessly intertwines with the soothing sounds of creativity.

Secure your exclusive participation in this transformative affair by promptly registering at https://dssywc.in/. At its core, IEEE DSSYWLC ’23 epitomizes innovative spirits, forging a path for groundbreaking perspectives, unparalleled networking, and a jubilant celebration of brilliance. Attendees can expect an immersive experience where knowledge seamlessly merges with creativity, shaping a future entrenched in cutting-edge technological advancements and collaborative ventures. Do not miss the chance to be part of this exceptional journey—swiftly secure your spot to join a gathering of elite minds.