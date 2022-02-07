IGNITE 2022- 1st National Business Plan Competition of Symbiosis law School, Hyderabad, 9th & 10th April 2022

IGNITE is the flagship event of C.S.B.I which reflects every entrepreneur’s dream opportunity; opportunities such as ones bearing a close resemblance to the likes of ‘Shark Tank.’ It is a Business Plan Competition, and it is also set to be the first national virtual business plan competition of Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad, organized in collaboration with Symbiosis Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (SCEI) . The objective and purpose of ‘Ignite’ is to provide an educational and competitive experience of how an entrepreneurial endeavour is. We provide a platform for every student entrepreneur to present their business plan and to receive greatly insightful inputs from industry experts. This competition is open for all students across disciplines belonging to any college in India. Please visit our event website https://csbi34.wixsite.com/ignite2022 for further details.



ABOUT THE CENTRE

The Centre for Specialization in Business and Innovation(C.S.B.I.) at Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad, was inaugurated by the former Finance Minister of India, Late Shri. Arun Jaitley and the IT Minister of Telangana, Shri K Taraka Rama Rao. It was established with the motive of promoting innovative ideas and thoughts to facilitate the creation of social enterprise knowledge through research, workshops, and events to empower students to develop and apply their entrepreneurial solutions for creating a greater social impact and to help in the development of the country as a whole. For more information, please visit our website https://www.slsh.edu.in/csbi



ABOUT SYMBIOSIS LAW SCHOOL HYDERABAD

Symbiosis Law School Hyderabad is founded on pillars of expertise, justice, and service and is committed to imparting quality legal education confirming to acclaimed international standards.



It shares expertise in imparting quality legal education through competent and well-qualified teaching staff, techno-driven research culture, internationalization, centres of excellence, training and skill enhancement programs, moot courts etc. It is committed to contributing to the justice mission of the state by initiating pro-bono activities to help poor and marginalized people through community lawyering, legal aid camps, and permanent legal aid clinics. Further, it endeavours to create value-conscious skilled lawyers with par excellence serving dynamic needs of the community through Bar and Bench.

REGISTERATION

Any student enrolled in a Bachelors’ degree or Master’s degree in any college in India can participate in Ignite 2022.

The registration opens on 1st February 2022, and the students can register in a team of 1 to 4 members through the Google Form provided. The registration fee per team is Rs. 1000.

IMPORTANT DATES

-1st February 2022 – Registration open

-28th February 2022 – Last Date of Registration

-18th March 2022 – Last Date of submission of Business Plan

-2nd April 2022 – Release of the List of Shortlisted candidates

-5th April 2022 – Orientation session for shortlisted candidates

-9th April 2022 – Preliminary Round

-10th April 2022 – Final Round and Valedictory ceremony

PRIZES

AWS Access to Top-5 Teams. Arthayan Access to Top-3 teams. A 90 mins online workshop on topics related to innovation, business models, etc, offered for Free by SCEI to Top-10 teams. Top-3 Teams will be considered directly for the final stage of selection for SCEI’s incubation/Pre-Incubation programme subject to the teams accepting the SCEI terms and conditions. The winning team will be provided with a one-hour one-on-one mentoring session with a suitable SCEI mentor.

Link for Registration- https://forms.gle/iyb8rG7VpJKu8X7H7

Registration will be complete only upon the payment of Registration fees of Rs.1000. The payment can be made through Google Pay or Paytm on the mobile number +91 8296737305.

On 10th March 2022, a link shall be sent through which the business proposal submission is to be made. The last date for the same is 18th March 2022.