Gensol Engineering Ltd, once a rising name in India’s renewable energy landscape, has come under intense regulatory fire. The company, known for its engineering services and ties with electric mobility startup BluSmart, is now the subject of multiple investigations by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

At the heart of the storm are allegations that Gensol’s promoters misused funds from state-run lenders — Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) — and forged documents to present a misleading picture of financial compliance.

In this article, we will break down the unfolding controversy at Gensol Engineering, examine the legal defenses raised by co-promoter Puneet Jaggi, and explore the wider implications for corporate accountability in India’s clean energy sector.

Puneet Jaggi’s Defence: “I’m Not the Man in Charge”

Amid the growing controversy, co-promoter Puneet Jaggi approached the Patiala House Courts in Delhi seeking anticipatory bail, claiming he played no role in the day-to-day affairs of Gensol.

In his plea, Puneet argued that all major management and financial decisions were taken solely by his elder brother, Anmol Singh Jaggi, who is currently in Dubai. Puneet described himself as a “namesake director”, distancing himself from any alleged wrongdoing.

“My client had no role in financial decisions or management of Gensol,” his lawyer Ayush Jindal argued in court. “He is fully cooperating with the inquiry and the protection sought is not against investigation, but against sudden coercive action.”

The court granted interim protection, instructing the Delhi Police to give Puneet a 7-day prior notice in case they intend to arrest him — a temporary relief for the embattled businessman.

SEBI Steps In: Markets Ban and More

The storm first broke on April 15, when SEBI issued a scathing interim order against Gensol’s promoters. The regulator barred both Puneet and Anmol Jaggi from:

Accessing the securities market

Holding any key managerial roles in listed companies

According to SEBI, the promoters used sanctioned loans for personal expenses, while forging documents to show they were on track with repayments. The crackdown had ripple effects: BluSmart, Gensol’s electric ride-hailing sister concern, froze operations in major cities following the order.

Enforcement Directorate Closes In

Soon after SEBI’s order, the ED launched raids on April 24, targeting both the Jaggi brothers and the company. While the ED questioned Puneet Jaggi, they did not arrest him as the current probe falls under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), which doesn’t permit arrest.

The ED has since:

Frozen bank accounts of Gensol and its promoters

Requested the Bureau of Immigration to issue Lookout Circulars (LOCs) against both Puneet and Anmol

However, the ED is waiting for the Delhi Police to file FIRs based on PFC and IREDA’s complaints, which would allow it to escalate the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Legal Loopholes and Liability

While Puneet claims limited involvement, Indian company law paints a more complex picture. Directors — even those not actively involved — can be held liable for the actions of co-directors if they were aware of misconduct and failed to act.

That means if investigators can prove Puneet had knowledge of financial irregularities but chose to stay silent, legal protection may not hold for long.

What’s Next?

With multiple agencies circling, Gensol’s leadership is in a tight spot. Criminal cases are expected soon, and BluSmart’s operations remain halted as investor and public trust erodes.

For Puneet Jaggi, the fight is far from over. His claims of innocence may buy him time, but the weight of evidence — and the silence from his brother Anmol — could determine whether he remains a bystander or becomes central to one of India’s most high-profile financial fraud cases in the renewable energy sector.