ImpactGuru.com extends free fundraising to all causes by offering 0% platform fee

ImpactGuru.com, India’s leading healthcare financing platform for patients, pioneered the concept of free crowdfunding or fundraising in India. In 2018, Asia’s largest healthcare group, Apollo Hospitals, co-led the venture’s $2 million Series A round and together created a successful partnership. Such partnerships including with other hospitals have now led to thousands of patients to crowdfund for free across India.

Free fundraising i.e. the 0% ImpactGuru Platform fee option has now been made available to all types of fundraisers hosted on the platform – whether it’s for patients facing medical emergencies such as Covid-19, cancer, organ transplants, or for nonprofits fundraising for their programs, or for individuals raising money to fund animal causes, education expenses, or any other cause they are passionate about. Through this new fundraising option, ImpactGuru is waiving off its platform fees so that fundraisers can receive maximum funds for the causes they support. To help sustain the platform to provide a free fundraising option, donors will be asked for a voluntary tip. These optional tips will help ImpactGuru fund costs relating to technology infrastructure, dedicated staff, fundraiser outreach, due diligence and vetting, disbursing funds, and updating donors on fund utilization to ensure continued trust and safety on the platform.

In a joint statement ImpactGuru.com’s Co-Founders Piyush Jain and Khushboo Jain said, “In the last 5 years, crowdfunding on ImpactGuru has now become the preferred way for people to finance critical illness bills at hospitals given the low level of insurance penetration in India. With the extension of our free fundraising options to all fundraisers, we hope to accelerate our ambition of helping finance the critical illnesses of over 1 million / 10 lakh patients over the next decade.”

Recently, ImpactGuru.com received a Rs. 40 lakh grant in the form of matching funds from The Action Covid-19 Team (ACT), to scale fundraising for Personal Protective Equipment for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers across India. The company added upto 20% in matching donations via the ACT Grant on every single donation for selected Public and Private Hospitals on its platform.

About ImpactGuru.com

ImpactGuru.com is India’s leading healthcare financing platform for patients and raises money online for medical expenses via online crowdfunding such as Covid-19, cancer, transplants, and accidents. It aggregates a large number of online payments to allow any individual requiring financial assistance to raise funds for any social cause. www.impactguru.com