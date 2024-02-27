At the beginning of 2016, three men who were passionate about cars got together and, as usual, wrote out a plan and diagram of the future electronic exhaust system on a napkin. Having combined their knowledge from working in the auto industry and engineering, they realized WHAT was missing from modern exhaust. This is how the history of the THOR project began.

To go beyond standard exhaust system tuning, they made the first live sound recordings of real engines of cool cars and experimented a lot. And ultimately the team patented the principle of recording and reproducing sounds.

In 2017, an application appeared and it became possible to switch all new sounds using a smartphone and a Bluetooth connection to an electronic unit connected to the can-bus and to a speaker connected to the exhaust. Without interfering with the design of the car, it was possible to supplement the power and sound of diesel cars. As a result, a complex technological device was developed in a simple design, at the intersection of a modern gadget and an accessory. The device is universal and can be installed on a modern car older than 2005.

The team grew, the tasks became more complex. The sound design department recorded and processed live sound from powerful motors. The electronics development department solved the problem of correct sound reproduction in good quality.

In 2020, a startup THOR AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System). By this time, the company’s staff had already successfully demonstrated itself to the best minds, candidates of technical sciences, acoustics specialists, sound designers, engineers and other professionals.

And the new project was designed to make silent electric transport more noticeable and improve the acoustic ecology of future cities.

Research has begun on 138 UN noise and tire regulations, as well as the compliance of the THOR AVAS system with this regulation. The tests took place in live street conditions, as well as in a silenced chamber. Listeners with limited vision took part in the tests. It was they who helped not only improve the settings of the system itself in terms of sound level, but also highlight sounds that did not seem appropriate to transport and would not help improve perception in an urban environment.

In 2021, our own full-cycle production was opened. Products at every stage are under the control of only company’s specialists. More than 20 different sounds have been implemented: authentic – the sound of gasoline engines – and synthetic.

Participation in summits and exhibitions made it possible to convey the important idea that not only electric cars, but also electric scooters and scooters should be equipped with sound. And not just some monotonous sound, but so that the sound level does not exceed the norm (according to UN rules) and at the same time, what is more important, is understandable: that is, the level of bass and low-frequency sound tracks should be selected in accordance with the type of transport, and the sound worked according to the principle of engine operation, pressing the gas pedal: that is, the sound should reflect the entire palette of acceleration, deceleration, and braking. So far, people can understand (hear) from afar what is called the sound of an engine. But once all transport becomes electric, a new era of sound will come. And our team is successfully working to create unique, interesting sounds, broken down not only functionally (by type of transport), but also with features of voice acting for various brands, taking into account the wishes, history and values of the companies whose electric fleet will move on the roads of future cities.