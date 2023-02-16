In order to gain funds, Byju’s is in discussions with TPG and sovereign funds

The world’s most valuable tech business, Byju’s, is attempting to raise more than $500 million through agreements with investors, including TPG. This much-needed money infusion might aid Byju’s in avoiding future debt problems.

The Indian business hopes to maintain its valuation at around $22 billion throughout the fundraising, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. This is true despite a worldwide tech downturn that has resulted in thousands of layoffs, decreased global investment activity, and reduced the values of formerly high-flying digital firms by billions. Several investment companies, including TPG and two Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, have started their due diligence on the company.

The persons, who requested not to be identified because the information is confidential, said that negotiations are underway and it is uncertain if the potential investors will move forward with a deal. Byju’s is in separate discussions with creditors to rework an arrangement controlling a $1.2 billion loan that violates covenants after the surge in online tutoring during the epidemic petered out, and the company struggled with rising losses. TPG and Byju’s representatives declined to comment.

The Bangalore-based business, which was established in 2015 and was formerly known as Think & Learn Pvt., postponed its ambitions to list on the stock market last year due to the downturn in the world markets. Days after announcing a 5% employee reduction, it collected money for the last time in October at a $22 billion value.

In the face of a global IT slowdown, Byju’s raised billions of dollars in financing with the support of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, General Atlantic, and Tiger Global to finance a global acquisition binge. The firm, which once had 150 million members, has had several difficulties, including a delay in submitting audited financial results and a cutback in financing last year.

The business submitted its audited financial reports for the year ending March 2021 in 2022, which showed significant losses. Also, it promised to decrease its marketing and sales expenses and lay off 2,500 employees, or around 5% of its overall employment, to turn a profit by March.

Byju Raveendran, the founder and a former educator who is also a son of teachers, is currently working on that turnaround strategy and has forecast a recovery for this year. He has looked into options such as increasing his ownership in the firm to up to 40% and using his shares as collateral to acquire money. The tutoring company Aakash Educational Services $1 billion initial public offering is also nearing completion, and the company is reportedly considering IPOs for additional divisions.