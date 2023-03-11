India Tightens Regulations on Crypto Transactions to Combat Money Laundering

In a major development for the cryptocurrency industry in India, the government tightens regulations on crypto transactions by bringing it under the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The move is aimed at bringing greater transparency and accountability to the digital currency ecosystem and preventing money laundering and other illegal activities.

The announcement was made by the Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament. The minister said that the government had amended the PMLA rules to include “virtual assets” under the definition of “proceeds of crime.”

Aim to prevent money laundering and illegal activities in the digital currency ecosystem

The move will require cryptocurrency exchanges and other entities dealing in virtual currencies to conduct customer due diligence and know-your-customer checks to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. These entities will also be required to maintain records of all transactions and report suspicious activities to the financial intelligence unit (FIU).

The government’s decision to bring crypto transactions under the PMLA comes at a time when the use of digital currencies is on the rise in India, despite the absence of a clear regulatory framework.

The government’s move to bring crypto transactions into India under the PMLA is seen as a positive step towards regulating the industry and protecting investors.

Concerns raised about the potential impact on innovation and investment in the sector

However, the move has also raised concerns among some in the cryptocurrency industry, who fear that the new regulations could stifle innovation and drive investment out of the country. Some have also questioned the government’s understanding of the technology and its ability to effectively regulate the industry.

Despite these concerns, the government’s decision to bring crypto transactions under the PMLA is likely to have a positive impact on the industry in the long run. It will help to weed out fraudulent players and promote greater transparency and accountability, which will, in turn, boost investor confidence and drive growth in the sector.

In conclusion, the government’s decision to bring crypto transactions to India under the PMLA is a significant development for the cryptocurrency industry in India. While there are concerns about the impact of the new regulations, they are likely to bring greater transparency and accountability to the industry and protect investors from fraud and other illegal activities.

