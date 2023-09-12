India to finalize crypto stance: Clearer Regulations on the Horizon

India is gearing up to establish a definitive stance on cryptocurrencies in the coming months. The Economic Affairs Secretary of India has announced that India will finalize its crypto stance ‘in the near future.’ He elaborated that the government will thoroughly assess all recommendations discussed at the G20 summit concerning cryptocurrency regulations and subsequently formulate its own policies before proceeding with further actions.

Authorities Engage in Deliberations on Cryptocurrency Regulation in India

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, India’s Economic Affairs Secretary, Ajay Seth, outlined the Indian government’s strategy for crafting a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. This development followed India’s hosting of the G20 leaders’ summit, during which cryptocurrency regulation emerged as a central topic of discussion. Following the summit’s conclusion, the G20 leaders lent their support to the high-level recommendations proposed by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) concerning the regulation of cryptocurrency assets and stablecoins. Additionally, the G20 leaders welcomed several proposals put forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other organizations focused on setting global standards.

During the Sunday interview, Seth shared that India is to finalize its crypto stance, emphasising a comprehensive approach that involves extensive consultations both on the international stage and with domestic stakeholders. The government official was quoted as follows: Based on the consensus which we have been able to achieve or rather build, we will be considering those recommendations very carefully and decide our own policies and thereafter take further action.

India’s Economic Affairs Secretary Offers Nuanced Perspective on Proposed Crypto Ban

When questioned about the potential crypto ban proposed by India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Economic Affairs Secretary responded, saying, “Your question seems to suggest a binary perspective, but it’s not that straightforward.” He went on to provide clarification, stating, “What we have here is a framework designed to evaluate risks and formulate sound policies. Therefore, considering this framework, we will assess our own stance, taking into account the global consensus reached by leaders on this matter.” Seth continued to elaborate by sharing:

“So given those what should be our position will be decided in the coming months.”

Seth pointed out the substantial advancements achieved by the G20 in the realm of worldwide cryptocurrency regulation. He underscored the reports produced by prominent standard-setting organizations that offer a well-defined and thorough policy framework for evaluating the risks associated with crypto assets. These reports originate from respected entities such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Financial Stability Board (FSB), the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Additionally, Seth highlighted the G20’s acknowledgment of the risks inherent in cryptocurrencies, with particular attention to their impact on emerging economies.

G20 Leaders Give Nod to Global Framework, Finance Ministers to Take it Forward

Regarding the G20 leaders’ declaration, in which they expressed their intention for their finance ministers and central bank governors to further explore the Roadmap during their October meeting, unidentified officials were cited by the news outlet as follows: “With the G20 leaders having now given their approval to the global framework, it will be deliberated and advanced by ministers and governments in upcoming discussions.” The sources further added:

We expect a lot of discussion to happen on how to implement it faster, faster, and in a comprehensive manner. We have a good framework to decide our own way forward. The foundation is ready beyond how much we want to go. It is for us to decide in the coming months and then take a call.

“Should there be a desire to impose a ban on cryptocurrencies, it can certainly be pursued. However, considering the stance of other nations that are not pursuing bans, it becomes increasingly challenging for a single country to implement such a measure. The upcoming discussions will revolve around building a consensus on regulation, allowing us to gradually shape our own regulatory framework. This process will take place within our own system and is by no means a straightforward task,” clarified official sources.

India is poised to navigate the complex terrain of cryptocurrency regulation, seeking a balanced approach that aligns with global consensus while considering its unique economic landscape. With the G20’s endorsement of a global framework and the recognition of the challenges posed by blanket bans, India’s path forward involves extensive consultations and a deliberate effort to foster innovation while mitigating risks. The crypto industry and international community will closely watch as India takes its next steps in shaping its cryptocurrency policies.

