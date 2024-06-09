The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 is set to captivate cricket fans worldwide. Known for their intense rivalry, matches between these two nations are always high-stakes affairs filled with drama, excitement, and memorable moments. Here’s everything you need to know to catch all the action live.

Match Details

Date: June 9, 2024

June 9, 2024 Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia Time: 7:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM GMT / 12:00 AM AEDT (next day)

Where to Watch Live

Television Broadcast:

India: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports

PTV Sports, Ten Sports Australia: Fox Sports

Fox Sports United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Cricket United States: Willow TV

Live Streaming:

India: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar Pakistan: PTV Sports official website and app, Daraz app

PTV Sports official website and app, Daraz app Australia: Kayo Sports

Kayo Sports United Kingdom: Sky Go app

Sky Go app United States: Willow TV app, ESPN+

Analysis Prior to the Match

One of the most cherished rivalries in cricket is that between India and Pakistan. In the T20 format, both teams have a long history of producing thrilling finishes. Star-studded lineups and fervent fan bases guarantee an electrifying atmosphere every time.

India: With Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav in their batting lineup, India is a powerful team under the leadership of their dynamic captain, Rohit Sharma. Their bowling attack, led by Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah, is renowned for its adaptability and capacity to change with the weather. Pakistan: Pakistan has demonstrated impressive consistency in recent years under the direction of Babar Azam. Pakistan is a formidable team with explosive batters like Fakhar Zaman and Mohammed Rizwan and a deadly bowling unit led by Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan. Pakistan is a force to be reckoned with in T20 cricket.

Important Players to Keep an Eye on

Indian player Virat Kohli: Known for his aggressive batting style and ability to win matches, Kohli has caused problems for Pakistan on previous occasions.

Known for his aggressive batting style and ability to win matches, Kohli has caused problems for Pakistan on previous occasions. Pakistan’s Babar Azam: A slick right-hander, is the mainstay of their batting order and an important figure in anchoring their innings.

A slick right-hander, is the mainstay of their batting order and an important figure in anchoring their innings. Jasprit Bumrah (India): He is an important player for India because of his death-over bowling and ability to take wickets at critical times.

He is an important player for India because of his death-over bowling and ability to take wickets at critical times. Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan): An important member of Pakistan’s lineup, Afridi’s pace and swing can pose a threat to any batsman.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for the Melbourne Cricket Ground can be bought through authorised ticketing partners or the official T20 World Cup website for those who want to watch the action live. It is essential to get tickets well in advance of this fixture due to its popularity.

In conclusion

The T20 World Cup 2024 encounter between India and Pakistan is sure to be an exciting match, featuring some of the top cricket players. This is a game you won’t want to miss, whether you’re watching it live at the MCG or via streaming from the comfort of your own home. Make sure you’ve planned every watching event and be ready for an incredible showdown.