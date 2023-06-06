Indian Government’s Plan to Shut Down MTNL and Transfer Operations to BSNL Revealed

The Indian telecom industry is witnessing significant developments, particularly regarding two prominent companies, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).

The Central government has made a drastic decision to shut down MTNL, a telecom operator, and transfer its workforce and operations to BSNL.

This decision marks a departure from the previous plan of merging the two entities. The move comes as MTNL faces mounting debt and persistent losses, making its closure inevitable. BSNL, on the other hand, is set to assume control over MTNL’s operations.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, MTNL incurred a loss of Rs 2,910 crore, representing an increase from the previous year’s loss of Rs 2,602 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations declined from Rs 1,069 crore in FY22 to Rs 861 crore in FY23. At the same time, expenses rose to Rs 4,384 crore from Rs 4,299 crore. The outstanding debt of MTNL also escalated to Rs 23,500 crore in FY23 from Rs 19,661 crore in FY22.

In contrast, BSNL experienced a growth in revenues, reaching nearly Rs 20,700 crore in FY22-23, surpassing the previous fiscal year’s Rs 19,052 crore. However, there was an increase in the company’s losses, reaching Rs 8,161 crore, in contrast to the previous figure of Rs 6,981 crore.

The growth in revenue can be attributed to factors such as increased fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections, augmented business from leased line services, and additional operating income.

Notably, the FTTH business witnessed remarkable growth of 30 per cent year-on-year, outperforming the carrier’s wireless business, which contributed less than a third of the overall revenues and grew by only 7 per cent to Rs 5,638 crore for FY23.

To address the financial challenges faced by BSNL and MTNL, the government had provided relief packages in 2019 and 2022.

The 2019 package, valued at ₹69,000 crore, included measures such as a voluntary retirement scheme for employees, allocation of administrative spectrum for 4G services, issuance of sovereign bonds for debt restructuring, and monetization of assets.

The package also involved an in-principle approval for the merger of BSNL and MTNL.

As part of the government’s efforts to alleviate the financial burden on BSNL’s balance sheet, debt restructuring measures were outlined. The government’s sovereign guarantee would enable BSNL and MTNL to secure long-term loans.

Through the issuance of long-term bonds, the two public sector undertakings (PSUs) could raise Rs 40,399 crore, allowing them to restructure their existing debt and relieve financial strain.

These recent developments in the Indian telecom industry highlight the challenges faced by MTNL and the steps taken by the government to address the situation.

The decision to shut down MTNL and transfer its operations to BSNL is aimed at ensuring the continuity of services and optimizing the utilization of resources in the telecom sector.

The impact of the decision to shut down Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) and transfer its operations to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) in the Indian telecom industry is likely to be significant.

The consolidation of MTNL’s workforce and operations into BSNL will lead to the strengthening of BSNL’s position in the telecom market. It will enable BSNL to leverage the combined resources and expertise of both entities, potentially improving its overall competitiveness and service offerings.

The merger of MTNL with BSNL can bring about operational efficiencies. By eliminating redundancies and streamlining processes, the consolidated entity may be able to reduce costs and optimize resource allocation.

This could lead to improved financial performance and sustainability for the merged company. The decision to shut down MTNL and transfer its operations to BSNL will likely have a notable impact on the Indian telecom industry.

It has the potential to strengthen BSNL, enhance service quality, improve operational efficiency, and reshape the competitive landscape.

However, successful execution, careful management of employee transitions, and effective financial planning will be crucial for the long-term success of the merged entity.

