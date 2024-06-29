This week has seen a sharp decline in investment activity in the Indian startup ecosystem. Startups raised a mere $196.47 million in 17 deals between June 24 and June 29, which is a sharp 75% decrease from the remarkable $800.5 million raised in 21 deals the week before. But a closer examination of the data shows that this apparent decline is mostly due to the phenomenal $665 million that fast commerce unicorn Zepto raised last week. With Zepto’s funding excluded, modest investments of $135.5 million were made the week prior, indicating a rather stable funding climate. This piece discusses the important happenings, looks at the fundraising highlights of the week, and speculates on how they might affect the Indian startup scene.

Key Funding Highlights

Total Funding Overview

The cumulative funding of $196.47 million this week, though significantly lower than the previous week’s $800.5 million, reflects a more nuanced reality. The previous week’s figures were heavily skewed by Zepto’s $665 million raise. This week’s funding spread across 17 deals indicates sustained interest in various sectors, albeit with smaller deal sizes.

Fintech Sector Dominance

This week’s best performer was the fintech industry, as three deals totaling $77.4 million were raised by entrepreneurs. The largest funding round, a $75 million debt financing obtained from FMO by NBFC Northern Arc, demonstrated the industry’s tenacity and appeal to investors.

Ecommerce Activity

Ecommerce startups led in terms of the number of deals, securing $48.3 million across five transactions. This trend highlights the continued investor confidence in the ecommerce sector, driven by its robust growth potential in India’s expanding digital economy.

Decline in Seed Funding

Seed funding witnessed a sharp decline, dropping 69% to $6.9 million from last week’s $22.7 million. This reduction may indicate a cautious approach by investors towards early-stage startups, possibly reflecting broader market uncertainties or a strategic shift towards more mature ventures.

Major Developments of the Week

Ather Energy’s Public Market Move

The maker of electric two-wheelers, Ather Energy, converted from a private to a public business, marking a major step toward its debut on the public market. This action indicates that Ather is prepared to access public markets for further development and expansion, as evidenced by its regulatory filings.

Zepto’s Continued Fundraising Efforts

Zepto is currently in talks with a number of investors to get an additional $400 million at a valuation of $4.6 billion, following its massive $665 million round last week. Investor confidence in Zepto’s business concept and growth trajectory in the fast commerce industry is demonstrated by this potential 25% increase in valuation.

Finnest’s Investment in Kitchens@

UK-based private equity firm Finnest invested $160 million to acquire a majority stake in cloud kitchen startup Kitchens@. This substantial capital infusion will be utilized to enhance business operations and expand the startup’s footprint, reflecting the growing investor interest in the foodtech sector.

Rupeek’s Down Round

Gold loan provider Rupeek is nearing a $24 million raise in a down round, which will see its valuation slashed by 60% to $250 million. This development highlights the challenges faced by some startups in maintaining their valuations amidst changing market dynamics.

Amazon Pay India’s Infusion

Amazon has invested $72 million in Amazon Pay India, its fintech division in India. With this action, Amazon is demonstrating its strategic commitment to fortifying its position in the fiercely competitive Indian fintech market and utilizing its enormous financial resources to propel growth.

NODWIN Gaming’s Acquisition

NODWIN Gaming, owned by Nazara Technologies, recently completed the acquisition of marketing services provider Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH through a share transfer valued up to INR 271 Cr. It is projected that this acquisition will strengthen NODWIN’s position and extend its market reach within the gaming sector.

upGrad’s Debt Raise

Edtech unicorn upGrad is set to raise $34.4 million through the issuance of 25 lakh non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and 3.75 lakh optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) to EvolutionX Debt Capital. The funds will be used to fuel growth and cover operating expenses, indicating upGrad’s strategic focus on scaling its operations.