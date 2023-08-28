India’s Prime Minister Calls for Global Crypto Framework

In a landmark address to the United Nations General Assembly, India’s Prime Minister Calls for a Global Crypto Framework, calling for a unified approach that promotes adoption while ensuring democratization. This bold stance on the burgeoning crypto industry marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over how to balance innovation with regulation in the digital financial realm.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserts that the cryptocurrency sector requires a comprehensive worldwide framework and regulatory guidelines. He underlines the undeniable swiftness of technological advancements and advocates for acknowledging and embracing this reality rather than disregarding or evading it. Modi emphasizes the significance of prioritizing adoption, democratization, and a unified strategy.

Modi’s Stance on Cryptocurrency Regulation

In a recent interview with Business Today published on Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the topic of cryptocurrency regulation. Modi, who had just concluded his participation in the BRICS summit in South Africa, shared his views as follows:

“The rapid pace of change of technology is a reality — there is no point in ignoring it or wishing it away. Instead, the focus should be on adoption, democratization, and a unified approach.”

Simultaneously, it is imperative that the guidelines, protocols, and structure encompassing it are not confined to any single nation or a specific cluster of nations. Therefore, it becomes crucial that not just cryptocurrencies, but all emerging technologies are subject to a universal structure and regulatory framework,” emphasized the Prime Minister of India.

Prime Minister Modi Calls for Global Consensus on Cryptocurrency Regulation and Emerging Technologies

“An international consensus-driven paradigm is essential, particularly one that takes into account the apprehensions of the Global South. We can draw lessons from the aviation sector, where there exist shared global rules and regulations governing aspects like air traffic control and aviation security,” he expounded.

Currently, India holds the G20 presidency, and in this context, Modi remarked, “Over the past nine months, considerable effort and focus have been dedicated to matters concerning debt and the realm of cryptocurrencies.”

“ India’s G20 presidency expanded the crypto conversation beyond financial stability to consider its broader macroeconomic implications, especially for emerging markets and developing economies. “

Global Efforts and Consensus Building for Cryptocurrency Regulation and Framework

“The G20 has collectively arrived at a consensus on these matters, steering standard-setting bodies in alignment with this consensus. Moreover, during our presidency, we hosted informative seminars and in-depth discussions that have further enhanced our comprehension of crypto assets,” concluded the Indian leader.

Earlier this month, India unveiled its “Presidency Note to Contribute to a Roadmap for Establishing a Worldwide Framework for Crypto Assets.” In July, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) put forth its suggested guidelines for a comprehensive global regulatory structure for crypto assets. Back in April, the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors concurred that the regulation of cryptocurrencies cannot be limited to a specific geographical region, underscoring the necessity for universal policy responses.

India’s Prime Minister calls for a Global Crypto Framework, and regulations for cryptocurrencies underscore the urgency of addressing this dynamic sector in a harmonized manner. His emphasis on a unified approach, worldwide adoption, and democratization of cryptocurrencies reflects a vision that acknowledges the transformative potential of digital finance while safeguarding against potential risks. As India takes on the G20 presidency, its efforts to convene discussions and seminars around crypto assets exemplify its commitment to fostering international dialogue and cooperation. With India’s presidency coinciding with pivotal developments in the cryptocurrency space, the push for a global consensus-based model gains significance. The world watches as nations collaborate to strike a balance between innovation, regulation, and inclusivity, defining the future landscape of cryptocurrency governance.

