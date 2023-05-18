India’s Top Cloud & Data Security event concludes in Chennai

India’s leading IT security event, India Cloud & Data Security Summit concluded on may 11th 2023, at Hotel Green Park, Chennai. The event attracted over 200 delegates, including 30 speakers, and 14 sponsors and exhibitors. The one-day technology focused extravaganza was conceptualized by P2B Services, and the theme of the event was “Consolidating the future of Cloud & Data security opportunities in India”. The summit encapsulated, insightful keynotes, use cases, technical presentations, services and product briefs as well as interactive panel discussions which will discuss, benchmark and create a roadmap for the future of Cloud, Data, Data security and allied solutions and applications in the region.

The summit featured thought provoking topics delivered by industry experts, thought leaders and cyber security evangelists from all over India. The line up of keynote speakers and panelists included luminaries such as Vijay Anand, Chief Executive Officer Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) Hub; Dr.Vani Gopalan IT Director-India Center of Excellence Flowserve Corporation; Mr.T.R.Dua Director-General DIPA; Prof NK Goyal President & Chairman CMAI / TEMA; Balaji TK CTO Inditrade Scalerator Ltd. And Kavitha Srinivasulu Global Head – Cyber Risk & Data Privacy: R&C BFSI TCS; Dr. Lopa Mudraa Basu, Advisor, Cloud Security Alliance Government Affairs Advisory Council; Prasanna Lohar, Chief Executive Officer, Block Stack; Mr. Dharmesh Parekh, Chief Information Officer, Protean eGov Technologies Limited; Srinivas Varadarajan, Managing Director and CEO, Vigyanlabs Innovations; Vaisakh T R ,Chief Executive Officer, Prophaze Technologies Pvt Ltd; Dr. R. Rajan Chief Risk Officer and Professor in Cyber Security BITS, Pilani; Yash Dayal, Head of Engineering, Zepto; Kalpesh Doshi, Group CISO, HDFC Life; Ajith Kumar, AVP of Business Development and Strategy, Crossbow Labs LLP; Advocate (Dr.) Prashant Mali, Founder & President Cyber Law Consulting; Vinay Ojha, Sr. Director Sales APAC Region Seceon Inc; Dr. Aloknath De, Founder, Cyber-Physical Systems Initiative; Mr. Barani Kumar, Director of Product Marketing, SearchBlox; Manikandan Muthaiah, Head of Anaytics CoE Standard Chartered GBS, India; Navaneethan M, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, Ex-PayU ; Rohit Gundale, Country Manager, India, Network Intelligence; Vijay Anand, SVP Global IT & IS, CorroHealth and Dr Karthik Ramesh, Global Head Innovation & Hyperscalers CIO , EMIDS Inc; Gowtham Karthik Palani, AVP sales, Crossbow Labs.

The event, successfully created a conducive platform for continued discussions on technology impetus and progress in the Indian government, collaborations to enable growth of the entire Cyber Security ecosystem, data and cloud security strategies and new data protection law and compliance overviews.

The in-person conference was sponsored by Protean eGov Technologies Limited; Crossbow Labs; Prophaze; Laya Tech; Seceon; SearchBlox; Riskpro India Ventures Private Limited; Network Intelligence; Secure Al-based Vulnerability Assessment Tool (SAVE); BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd.; Auriseg; SysTools; BeyondID. The event was supported by Tamil Nadu Technology hub; Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA); Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA); CMAI; Asia Cloud Computing Association.

