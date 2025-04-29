Infosys has terminated an additional 195 trainees from its Mysuru campus, bringing the total number of dismissals to over 250 since March 2025. The latest round of exits follows the company’s strict adherence to internal assessment criteria, with affected employees offered alternative career pathways, including upskilling programs in Business Process Management (BPM). The action shows Infosys’ commitment to maintaining performance standards while avoiding criticism of its termination and training practices.

Assessment Failures Prompt Fresh Terminations:

The terminated trainees, part of a batch of 680, failed to clear Infosys’ “Foundation Skills Training Program” despite multiple attempts, doubt-clearing sessions, and mock assessments. Company emails sent to affected individuals cited their inability to meet qualifying criteria, emphasizing that the assessment policy is not new and applies uniformly to all trainees. Earlier in March, Infosys had dismissed 30–45 trainees from the same campus, offering similar exit packages and retraining options.

The latest dismissals come amid heightened attention to Infosys’ training protocols, particularly after labor unions and government authorities investigated allegations of forced terminations. However, Karnataka’s Labour Department cleared the company of labor law violations, citing the absence of formal employer-employee relationships during the trainees’ probationary period.

Exit Packages and Upskilling Initiatives:

Infosys has rolled out a structured exit plan for terminated trainees, including a one-month ex-gratia payment, relieving letters, and transport assistance to their hometowns. Those opting for the BPM pathway are offered a 12-week sponsored training program to qualify for roles in Infosys’ business process division. The company has also arranged temporary accommodation at its Mysuru Employee Care Centre for departing trainees until their travel dates.

For trainees declining the BPM route, Infosys provides logistical support, including transportation from Mysuru to Bengaluru and standard travel allowances. The company has asked affected individuals to submit their preferences by specified deadlines, ensuring a streamlined transition. These measures aim to address criticism from earlier terminations, where employees alleged abrupt dismissals without adequate support.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Union Backlash:

The National Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) previously accused Infosys of violating apprenticeship laws by terminating trainees recruited under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS). The union alleged that Infosys bypassed legal procedures outlined in The Apprentices Act, 1961, and filed complaints with the Union Education and Skill Development Ministries. However, state labor officials dismissed these claims after reviewing Infosys’ assessment processes and contractual agreements.

Infosys maintains that its training and evaluation framework is transparent, with three assessment attempts provided to trainees. The company highlighted that foundational training is mandatory for all hires, and failure to meet benchmarks after multiple opportunities necessitates exit. This stance has drawn mixed reactions, with critics arguing that rising termination rates-reportedly up to 30-40% in recent batches-reflect systemic issues in recruitment or training quality.

Broader Implications for IT Sector Workforce Practices:

Infosys’ approach highlights the growing emphasis on performance-driven retention in India’s IT sector, where companies face pressure to balance scalability with skill development. The focus on upskilling dismissed trainees for BPM roles aligns with industry trends to repurpose talent for emerging domains like automation and data analytics. However, the repeated terminations at Mysuru have sparked debates about the adequacy of corporate training programs and the ethical responsibilities of employers toward probationary hires.

The Karnataka Labour Department’s clearance of Infosys sets a precedent for similar cases, reinforcing companies’ rights to enforce assessment-based exits during training periods. Yet, labor advocates stress the need for clearer communication and enhanced support mechanisms to prevent reputational damage and employee discontent.

As Infosys moves forward, its handling of the Mysuru terminations will likely influence workforce strategies across the IT sector, particularly in balancing operational efficiency with employee welfare. With the demand for tech talent evolving rapidly, the industry’s approach to nurturing and retaining skilled professionals remains under the microscope.