Instagram CEO Declares Android’s Victory over iOS in Ongoing iPhone vs. Android Battle

In the ever-ongoing iPhone vs Android, Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently added fuel to the fire with his bold proclamation. Responding to tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee’s call for people’s most controversial tech opinions, Mosseri firmly stated, “Android’s now better than iOS.”

This declaration instantly caught the attention of the tech community and reignited the age-old debate that has persisted since the advent of smartphones. Mosseri’s choice of words, particularly “now better,” hints at a possible change in his previous stance, implying that he might have favoured Apple’s iOS in the past.

The social media world was abuzz with reactions to Mosseri’s statement. Android enthusiasts lauded his support, citing the platform’s versatility, customization options, and various available devices. They highlighted Android’s open-source nature, which fosters innovation and allows for seamless integration with other apps and services.

On the other hand, loyal iPhone users fiercely defended Apple’s iOS, emphasizing its intuitive user interface, seamless ecosystem across Apple devices, and reputation for solid privacy and security measures. They praised the App Store’s stringent review process, which, they argued, ensures a more curated and secure app experience compared to Android’s more open approach.

Tech Community’s Speculations and Awaited Clarifications

Mosseri’s comment made many wonder what prompted this change of heart. Did he experience an epiphany after trying out the latest Android devices? Or perhaps he witnessed significant Android software and hardware advancements that impressed him? As the debate continues, tech enthusiasts eagerly await any elaboration from the Instagram head.

Seeking further insight, Insider contacted Meta, Instagram’s parent company, to obtain more details from Mosseri. However, no response had been received at the time of publication, leaving us all in suspense about the specific factors that contributed to Mosseri’s “Android’s now better than iOS” sentiment.

In the rapidly evolving world of technology, opinions can change quickly, and there’s no doubt that both iPhone and Android will continue to grow to meet users’ needs and preferences. While this latest statement by Adam Mosseri has stirred up the tech community, it ultimately serves as a reminder that the choice between iPhone and Android remains profoundly personal, influenced by individual preferences, needs, and priorities. Until we hear more from Mosseri or witness official statements from Instagram or Meta, the ongoing iPhone vs Android battle will continue, fueled by passion, loyalty, and a love for all things tech.

The Disparity in Feature Rollout: iPhone vs Android for Meta’s Threads App

Since the introduction of the first iPhone and Android phones in 2007 and 2008, both Android and iOS have achieved remarkable success in the mobile market. Recently, data from Counterpoint Research revealed that iPhones running iOS have surpassed Google’s Android usage among Americans. This occurred in September 2022, and as of the first quarter of 2023, Apple held an estimated 52% market share in the US smartphone market, with Samsung being the runner-up at 27%. The rest of the market is divided among brands like Google and Lenovo.

While Apple hasn’t disclosed the exact number of iOS users worldwide, Android’s VP of product management, Sameer Samat, announced during the 2023 Google I/O developer conference that there were 3 billion active Android devices.

Looking at global market share, Statistica estimates that Android remains dominant with 70.8% as of July 2023, making it the go-to mobile operating system for most phone-makers apart from Apple. On the other hand, Apple’s iOS holds the second-highest market share, with 28.4%. These figures include smartphones and other devices running mobile operating systems, such as tablets.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, introduced Threads, a new text-based counterpart to the popular social media platform. They announced that the app would be available on both iOS and Android. However, during the rollout, the iPhone version received more attention initially, with the latest features being rolled out to iPhones first. At the same time, Android users had to wait for updates, with the timing still to be determined.

