Instagram limits ‘daily time limit’ options

Meta’s Instagram has visibly removed the function for mobile users to set a daily time reminder, lower than 30 minutes. The setting often pops up as a notification. This happens once the user’s app activity reaches their preferred limit, reminding them to be aware of the time they are spending on the app. This somewhat aids in giving them a choice to quit the app voluntarily.

Previously, a user-defined limit on Instagram, which could be as low as 10 minutes was supported. It came up as a huge PR incentive to promote more ‘mindful’ usage of the platform. However, now it looks like the tech-giant wants users to spend more time viewing content. This could be a way of generating more business by targeting users with ads.

This was reported when users who had set 10 minutes as their limit realised that the option is no longer available. Clearly, who did not have such a limit, would not even realise the change made on the app. This specifies how sneakily Instagram made the change. Despite, still giving them the option to retain the 10-minute limit in some cases, the app tries to trick the user into increasing them by way of notifications.

“My choice has gone away, and if I try and change it, my old minimum of 10 minutes triples to 30 minutes as the new minimum,” the tipster reported.

Similar to this, Meta had used a manipulative tactic of persistently notifying when attempting to push a policy update on users on WhatsApp. This had been the source of a consumer protection probe in the European Union, which is still going on. Meta, however, has a history of solving these issues effectively. It is continuously getting harder for companies like Meta to work without unwanted problems with the issues that are arising.

The update seemed to vary for users across the world. At some places, 30 minute limit looked like to be the norm of for the people. The 30 minute mark was apparently also lowest option available for some users. When investigated, the Facebook app did not look like it got the same update, but had the option to manage the limit in 5-minute increments.

The time limit was first introduced in 2018 and had generated a lot of buzz for promoting mindful usage of its platform for users. It target the negative impacts of social media which has been a growing concern. The Instagram grew to be highly meaningful because of the notification it sends to the users.